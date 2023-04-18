Ukraine: EU and Germany deliver modular settlement for IDPs

On 13 April, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas and German Ambassador Anka Feldhusen officially handed over modular housing for IDPs to the city of Chernivtsi.

The housing can accommodate up to 250 internally displaced persons. The settlement is equipped with solar panels and batteries to ensure power even in case of emergency. The modular settlement is family-oriented: half the modules are designed for families, with gazebos for families and a playground for children.

“The modular settlement has already opened its doors to the first 60 residents. The selection process was conducted in line with the requirements determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The first to settle were large families, people with disabilities and women whose husbands are currently in the army,” said Chernivtsi Mayor Roman Klichuk.

The modular settlement was constructed within the framework of the project ‘EU4ResilientRegions – Special Assistance Programme Ukraine’, which is co-financed by the EU and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Find out more

Press release