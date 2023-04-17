Senate Bill 596 Printer's Number 595

There were 2,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,028 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - possession of or under the control of the organized retail
theft enterprise is at least [$20,000] $1,200, the offense is
a felony of the second degree.
(b.1) Office of Deputy Attorney General for Organized Retail
Crime Theft.--
(1) The Office of Deputy Attorney General for Organized
Retail Crime Theft is established and shall include five
prosecuting attorneys to have geographically concurrent
jurisdiction in this Commonwealth. The following shall be the
geographic districts of the prosecuting attorneys:
(i) District 1 shall include Bucks, Chester,
Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties.
(ii) District 2 shall include Berks, Bradford,
Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming,
Monroe, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Pike,
Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union,
Wayne and Wyoming Counties.
(iii) District 3 shall include Adams, Bedford,
Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon,
Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry and York
Counties.
(iv) District 4 shall include Armstrong, Butler,
Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford,
Elk, Erie, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean,
Mercer, Potter, Venango and Warren Counties.
(v) District 5 shall include Allegheny, Beaver,
Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Washington and
Westmoreland Counties.
(2) Each prosecuting attorney may have no more than two
special agents employed to assist with the duties under this
20230SB0596PN0595 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30