Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,028 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 596 Printer's Number 595

PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - possession of or under the control of the organized retail

theft enterprise is at least [$20,000] $1,200, the offense is

a felony of the second degree.

(b.1) Office of Deputy Attorney General for Organized Retail

Crime Theft.--

(1) The Office of Deputy Attorney General for Organized

Retail Crime Theft is established and shall include five

prosecuting attorneys to have geographically concurrent

jurisdiction in this Commonwealth. The following shall be the

geographic districts of the prosecuting attorneys:

(i) District 1 shall include Bucks, Chester,

Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties.

(ii) District 2 shall include Berks, Bradford,

Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming,

Monroe, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Pike,

Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union,

Wayne and Wyoming Counties.

(iii) District 3 shall include Adams, Bedford,

Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon,

Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry and York

Counties.

(iv) District 4 shall include Armstrong, Butler,

Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford,

Elk, Erie, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean,

Mercer, Potter, Venango and Warren Counties.

(v) District 5 shall include Allegheny, Beaver,

Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Washington and

Westmoreland Counties.

(2) Each prosecuting attorney may have no more than two

special agents employed to assist with the duties under this

20230SB0596PN0595 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 596 Printer's Number 595

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more