Senate Bill 596 Printer's Number 595

possession of or under the control of the organized retail

theft enterprise is at least [$20,000] $1,200, the offense is

a felony of the second degree.

(b.1) Office of Deputy Attorney General for Organized Retail

Crime Theft.--

(1) The Office of Deputy Attorney General for Organized

Retail Crime Theft is established and shall include five

prosecuting attorneys to have geographically concurrent

jurisdiction in this Commonwealth. The following shall be the

geographic districts of the prosecuting attorneys:

(i) District 1 shall include Bucks, Chester,

Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties.

(ii) District 2 shall include Berks, Bradford,

Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming,

Monroe, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Pike,

Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union,

Wayne and Wyoming Counties.

(iii) District 3 shall include Adams, Bedford,

Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon,

Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry and York

Counties.

(iv) District 4 shall include Armstrong, Butler,

Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford,

Elk, Erie, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean,

Mercer, Potter, Venango and Warren Counties.

(v) District 5 shall include Allegheny, Beaver,

Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Washington and

Westmoreland Counties.

(2) Each prosecuting attorney may have no more than two

special agents employed to assist with the duties under this

