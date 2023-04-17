Senate Resolution 86 Printer's Number 603

PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - and the American Book Publishers formed a nonprofit citizens

organization with the goal of encouraging people to read in

their increasing leisure time to improve income and develop a

strong and healthy family life; and

WHEREAS, Since 1958, the United States has celebrated

"National Library Week" and the valuable contributions of the

various libraries, librarians and staff and the services and

resources they provide to people of all ages; and

WHEREAS, The 2023 theme of "National Library Week" is

"There's More to the Story," highlighting that libraries are

full of stories in a variety of formats from picture books to

large print, audiobooks to ebooks and more; and

WHEREAS, Libraries bring communities together for

entertainment, education and connection through book clubs,

storytimes, movie nights, crafting classes and lectures; and

WHEREAS, Libraries also provide Internet and technology

access, literacy skills and support for businesses, job seekers

and entrepreneurs; and

WHEREAS, Libraries are a public space where all community

members, regardless of age, gender identity, ethnicity or income

level, can come together to connect and learn; and

WHEREAS, Currently, there are more than 116,000 libraries,

including public, academic, school and government, in the United

States; and

WHEREAS, For over 200 years, the Pennsylvania Senate Library

has served as the major source of information on Pennsylvania

government with its collection of legislative documents,

journals and law books; and

WHEREAS, Beyond its role as a place to research, the Senate

Library also serves as a resource for the numerous collections,

