Senate Resolution 86 Printer's Number 603

PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - and the American Book Publishers formed a nonprofit citizens
organization with the goal of encouraging people to read in
their increasing leisure time to improve income and develop a
strong and healthy family life; and
WHEREAS, Since 1958, the United States has celebrated
"National Library Week" and the valuable contributions of the
various libraries, librarians and staff and the services and
resources they provide to people of all ages; and
WHEREAS, The 2023 theme of "National Library Week" is
"There's More to the Story," highlighting that libraries are
full of stories in a variety of formats from picture books to
large print, audiobooks to ebooks and more; and
WHEREAS, Libraries bring communities together for
entertainment, education and connection through book clubs,
storytimes, movie nights, crafting classes and lectures; and
WHEREAS, Libraries also provide Internet and technology
access, literacy skills and support for businesses, job seekers
and entrepreneurs; and
WHEREAS, Libraries are a public space where all community
members, regardless of age, gender identity, ethnicity or income
level, can come together to connect and learn; and
WHEREAS, Currently, there are more than 116,000 libraries,
including public, academic, school and government, in the United
States; and
WHEREAS, For over 200 years, the Pennsylvania Senate Library
has served as the major source of information on Pennsylvania
government with its collection of legislative documents,
journals and law books; and
WHEREAS, Beyond its role as a place to research, the Senate
Library also serves as a resource for the numerous collections,
