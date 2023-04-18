PLAYWRIGHT TOM CAVANAUGH SELECTED BY THE WILLIAM INGE THEATRE FESTIVAL
Award-winning writer/director/producer Tom Cavanaugh is one of twelve playwrights chosen for the 6th New Play Lab at the 40th William Inge Theatre Festival.
The Inge Festival began four decades ago out of love and recognition of native son and playwright William Inge.”EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning writer/director/producer Tom Cavanaugh is one of twelve playwrights chosen for the 6th New Play Lab at the 40th William Inge Theatre Festival. Events occur Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 7 pm and April 21, 2023, at 2:00 pm in The William Inge Theatre. Twelve new 10-minute and one-act plays by playwrights from around the country will be developed. Actors from around the region will bring these new plays to life. Each performance will receive feedback from the audience of professional theater artists and festival attendees.
— William Inge Theatre Festival
WHEN THEY MET written by Tom Cavanaugh is inspired by the real meeting of a young U.S. Army Staff Sargent J.D. Salinger and his literary idol, Ernest Hemingway at the end of World War Two in Paris, France. The short play has been developed over the last two years in workshops at 2022 National Playwrights Symposium, Naked Angels NY and extensively in weekly meetings of The Actors Gym under the under the guidance of Bobby Moresco (Crash, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend) and the membership. Cavanaugh was a member of the first Play Lab at the William Inge Theater Festival in 2016 with his play, THE CIRCUS STILL COMES TO TOWN.
Tom Cavanaugh received his M.F.A. in playwriting from the Actors Studio Drama School. NY in 2000. Tom's full-length play, BEHOLD was a 2010 finalist New American Playwrights Program at Utah Shakespearean Festival and won a 2011 Pickering Award for Excellence in Playwriting. ADAM & YOSHI was a finalist in McKinney Repertory Play Competition, Texas, finalist 2013 New American Playwrights Program Utah Shakespearean Festival and won 2012 Make the House Roar Prize at the Lionheart Theater, Georgia. 2014, INLAND EMPRESS, Tom’s full-length play, World Premiered, at The Lounge Theatre, Los Angeles. 2017 MISTER PICMAN, premiered at the Short & Sweet Play Festival, Hollywood, CA, & Theatre of Note’s Alternative Acts in Los Angeles. THE FIELD a short play by Cavanaugh premiered at The CTI Theatre Festival in Independence, MO. In 2018, Theatre of Action in Los Angeles Plays About Immigration listed Tom’s short play, COYOTE. Tom won the Artists & Playwright Festival at The Know Theatre in Binghamton, NY in 2018 with his short play, ROCKS ON THE PLAYA. Tom has been a member of the Dramatist Guild of America since 1998.
The Inge Festival began four decades ago out of love and recognition of native son and playwright William Inge. Margaret Goheen, one of Inge’s long-time friends and a faculty member at Independence Community College, determined that a fitting tribute to his life and work would be to celebrate playwrights in a playwrights’ town. And that is what we do here, to this day.
Festival attendees include –artists, high school and college students from around the region, community members, those who work to support art, and those who are enthusiastic fans of the stories told on our nation’s stages.
WHEN THEY MET
April 20-22, 2023
William Inge Theatre Festival
& New Play Lab
William Inge Center for the Arts
Independence, Kansas 67301
icc@ingecenter.org
Tom Cavanaugh
Paris Avenue Productions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other