FILM DIRECTOR & WRITER RETURNS TO HIS ROOTS AT THE GARDEN STATE FILM FESTIVAL
Tom Cavanaugh returns to Asbury Park for his 3rd Garden State Film Festival.
A woman pulls into a gas station, but instead of asking the attendant to "Fill it up!", she makes some odd requests!”ASBURY PARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Writer/Director/Producer and Edison resident, Tom Cavanaugh returns to the Garden State Film Festival with his award winning, new, short film, SERVICE ME. A three-minute screwball, comedy about a woman that pulls into a gas station and asks the attendant to get her a pregnancy test. The gas jockey and the estranged woman end up bantering about life and the situation until they find common ground and bond on how to help the woman who has been abandoned by her “baby’s daddy”!
— Tom Cavanaugh
Cavanaugh has east coast premiered several of his short films at the Garden State Film Festival including, THE SHIFT that won Best Short in the 2007 Garden State Film Festival and Cavanaugh’s POKER NIGHT that he wrote, produced and premiered in the 2017 Garden State Film Festival.
SERVICE ME was developed through the Manhattan Film Institute under the guidance of Tony Spiridakis (Inappropriate Behavior. Queens Logic) and in workshop at The Actors Gym in New York City under the guidance of Bobby Moresco (Crash, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend), The project was then produced by Spiridakis and the Manhattan Film Institute in their Summer Filmmaking Program at Greenport, NY on the North Fork of Long Island.
SERVICE ME has won BEST RELATIONSHIP SHORT at the Silicon Beach Film Festival in Hollywood, California and BEST SHORT SHORT at the New York Long Island Film Festival and BEST NORTH AMERICAN SHORT FILM at the New York Independent Cinema Awards
SERVICE ME!
SCREENING: Saturday, March 25th at 12:15pm
Garden State Film Festival 2023
Jersey Shore Arts Center
66 S. Main Street, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756
FOR TICKETS GO TO
Tickets - 21st Annual Garden State Film Festival (gsff.org)
Tom Cavanaugh
Paris Avenue Productions
email us here