Energy America signs 540MW Module supply contract in South Africa

USA based solar module manufacturer makes way to South Africa.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy America, USA based Solar Module manufacturer will supply the first 3 largest utility-scale solar power projects in South Africa, which are based on private power purchase agreements (PPAs).
The three solar projects are 220 MWp, 320 MWp each in size, located in South Africa's Northwest Province. Both projects are developed and will be operated by African Utilities.
Energy America will deliver a total of 1,038,461 units ZLK-520 MONO-Perc modules.
The ZLK-520 are bifacial modules based on 210mm wafers and have a power output of up to 520W and an efficiency of up to 22.3%. The ZLK modules are a perfect fit for utility-scale projects, with great savings on the mounting structure and cable at system level and reduce BoS (Balance of System) and LCOE (Levelized Cost of Energy) costs compared to modules with smaller wafer size.
The ZLK-520 modules are also compatible with most inverters and trackers.
These two solar power projects cover an area of approximately 630ha. Once in operation, they are estimated to generate approximately 880 GWh of clean, renewable electricity every year, equivalent to powering 70,000 households and reducing 995 tons CO2 emissions each year.
About Energy America
Energy America was founded in 2010 in United States of America and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and energy storage products, provider, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 15 years, Energy America has successfully delivered around 50 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2015, Energy America has developed, built and connected over 5 GWp in over 15 countries across the world.
Currently, the Company has approximately 1GW of projects in operation, 7 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 30 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. Energy America is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry
