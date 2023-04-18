GigmeHQ A New Platform That Will Bridge Local Talents to Global Opportunities - Sarah Gage to Lead Its Launch

Sara Gage, Founder of GigmeHQ

NEW ZEALAND, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet Sarah Gage, an entrepreneur originally from Hamilton, New Zealand and proud member of the Whanau Wano from Whakatane and Iwi Ngati Awa. For over a decade, Sarah has been living in the UAE, but her roots in New Zealand remain significant. She has developed a community platform called GigmeHQ, which seeks to link freelancers possessing particular skill sets with businesses and individuals in need. Sarah's commitment to building strong communities reflects her passion for entrepreneurship and dedication to making a positive impact.

Sarah's motivation for creating her business came during the global pandemic when she saw firsthand the impact it had on people's lives. Many lost their jobs, and businesses did not survive. As an education leader at the time, Sarah witnessed the devastating impact on families and individuals. She wanted to create a better way for people to work, one that would provide more flexibility, allow people to take control of their own lives, and serve their communities.

GigmeHQ is a community platform that offers freelancers the opportunity to showcase their skills and services, while also having access to tools, resources, and workshops to ensure their success. Businesses and individuals can easily access the app and find the talent they need. If businesses are looking for a specific role, they can also advertise on the app. Sarah envisions that GigmeHQ will become a multi-million-dollar global platform, which will grow and support communities worldwide through a trusted network of talent.

Sarah's participation in the Ka Hao Program has been instrumental in improving her entrepreneurial skills. She credits the program with helping her overcome personal barriers related to being in business, such as a fear of failure, worrying about what others think, and believing that she deserves to be successful. Sarah has implemented many of the learnings from the program, including marketing techniques, tools, and ideas from the belief changers, to enhance her business further.

"The learning, community, challenge, and inspiration have been absolutely priceless," said Sarah.

GigmeHQ's application is set to launch this month, and Sarah has big plans for the future. She sees the app as a bridge connecting customers to local talent, providing a strong brand that supports communities worldwide through sourcing and finding talent. Sarah believes that GigmeHQ will be a game-changer, providing a flexible and trustworthy platform for freelancers and businesses alike.

The future is bright for Sarah and GigmeHQ. With a passion for supporting communities and providing opportunities for individuals to take control of their own lives, Sarah is dedicated to seeing her business grow and prosper. We encourage everyone to check out the innovative community platform and see what Sarah has to offer.

If you're interested in learning more about GigmeHQ and staying updated on its official launch, check out their website at https://gigme.me . Don't miss out on this innovative community platform that is set to revolutionize the way we connect freelancers with businesses and individuals.

Finally, if you're an aspiring Indigenous entrepreneur looking to acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to start and grow a successful business, consider participating in Ka Hao’s eCommerce course, the program that helped equip Sarah with the eCommerce knowledge she needed to launch GigmeHQ. Through programs like Ka Hao, you can gain the knowledge and support needed to turn your entrepreneurial dreams into a reality.