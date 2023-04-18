Bare Metal Cloud Market Research | Industry Trends & Size to Hit USD 56.6 Billion by 2031

Bare Metal Cloud Market Research

Growing demand for high-performance computing (HPC) and big data analytics is driving the growth of bare metal cloud market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bare metal cloud market was valued at $5.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2022 to 2031, reaching $56.6 billion by 2031.

A bare metal server is a physical computer that is specifically built to operate dedicated services continuously for lengthy periods of time. It is extremely stable, long-lasting, and dependable. Direct connection to the server and the ability to exploit all underlying hardware architectures are significant advantages.

Bare Metal Cloud Market Dynamics:

Bare metal cloud refers to the provision of dedicated hardware resources, such as servers, storage, and networking, to customers in a cloud-like model. The market for bare metal cloud services has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by a number of factors. One of the main drivers of the bare metal cloud market is the growing demand for high-performance computing (HPC) and big data analytics. These applications require large amounts of processing power, memory, and storage, which can be provided by bare metal cloud services. Another factor driving the market is the need for enhanced security and compliance. Bare metal cloud offers customers greater control over their hardware, which can help them meet regulatory requirements and protect sensitive data.

Additionally, the increasing adoption of hybrid cloud and multi-cloud strategies is fueling the demand for bare metal cloud services. This is because bare metal cloud can provide a dedicated and isolated environment that can be integrated with other cloud services. Finally, the growing popularity of containerization and micro services is also driving the demand for bare metal cloud. These technologies require a high degree of performance and flexibility, which can be provided by bare metal cloud services.

Bare Metal Cloud Market Trends:

The bare metal cloud market is experiencing several trends that are shaping its growth and evolution. One trend is the increasing adoption of containerization and Kubernetes orchestration. Bare metal cloud providers are integrating these technologies into their offerings to provide customers with greater flexibility and scalability. Another trend is the rise of edge computing. As more devices and sensors are connected to the internet, there is a growing need for computing resources closer to the edge of the network. Bare metal cloud providers are offering edge computing solutions that enable customers to process data in real-time and reduce latency.

The market is also witnessing the emergence of new players and partnerships. Traditional cloud providers are expanding their bare metal cloud offerings, while hardware vendors are partnering with cloud providers to offer integrated solutions. This trend is leading to greater innovation and competition in the market. Finally, the market is seeing increased demand for specialized bare metal cloud solutions. For example, there is growing demand for GPU-enabled bare metal cloud instances for machine learning and artificial intelligence workloads, as well as for storage-intensive bare metal cloud solutions for data-intensive applications.

The key players profiled in the bare metal cloud industry are International Business Machine Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Google LLC, Rackspace Technology, Alibaba Cloud, Lumen Technologies, and Internap Holding LLC. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as collaboration & partnership, investment, product launches, joint ventures, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the bare metal cloud industry.

