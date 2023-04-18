Gupshup.io recognized as one of the Major CPaaS Vendors in 2023 Gartner® Competitive Landscape
The report notes that “CPaaS providers must package an offering that encompasses the customer's total experience to capture new growth and higher margins”
We believe this is a testament to Gupshup's easy- to-use Conversational Engagement Platform that spans omni-channel messaging, AI and automation across marketing, commerce and support.”MUMBAI/SAN FRANCISCO, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gupshup, the leader in conversational engagement announced that it has been recognized as a Major CPaaS Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Competitive Landscape: Communications Platform as a Service. According to the report, the CPaaS market is evolving beyond APIs to encompass the entire customer journey. Increasingly, customers expect vendors to come to them with pre-packaged features and example implementations for their specific vertical use cases.
The Gartner report mentions 8 global CPaaS vendors, including Gupshup which is positioned as a Major CPaaS Vendor in the ‘Customer Experience as a Service’ (CXaaS) category.
The report notes that the CPaaS market is set to grow from roughly $11.8 billion in 2022 to $30.6 billion in 2026. It also noted that ”CAI is a critical piece of the CXaaS equation, allowing for customers to express themselves in natural language and to scale communications effectively.”
Earlier this year, Gupshup leveraged the power of Generative AI to create a powerful bot-building tool - Auto Bot Builder. With GPT’s cutting-edge technology and Gupshup’s domain expertise and fine-tuning models, enterprises can create custom chatbots trained on their data in minutes. Gupshup’s offerings include a no-code Bot Studio with deep flow analytics, Campaign Manager and Agent Assist with pre-built connectors with 1000+ applications.
“We are pleased to be recognized by Gartner as a Major CPaaS vendor in the emerging Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) category. We believe this is a testament to the Gupshup Conversational Engagement Platform that spans omni-channel messaging, AI and automation across marketing, commerce and support. Our mission is to help every business transform their customer experience with personalized, delightful two-way conversations.” said Gaurav Kachhawa, Chief Product Officer, Gupshup.
With verticalized solutions that cover the full customer lifecycle, Gupshup helps automate lead generation, product discovery, recommendations, KYC, service requests, appointment bookings, refund requests and more. The library of pre-built templates, pre-trained AI, and DIY visual tools helps business users create interactive flows on chat, voice, IVR and video-based channels.
Swiggy, a leading restaurant aggregator and one of Gupshup’s customers successfully used WhatsApp to improve the user experience both for its restaurant and delivery partners and customers.
“For Swiggy, it is crucial to have a wide range of restaurants on board, drive repeat orders and customer lifetime value. Gupshup enables us to do all of this through conversational journeys. From onboarding new restaurants and delivery partners to sending the latest offers and delivery updates to customers, we are able to minimise friction across our partner and customer lifecycle.”, said Shrenik Surana, Principal Product Manager at Swiggy.
About Gupshup
Gupshup is the leading conversational engagement platform for marketing, commerce, and support automation. Gupshup’s automation solutions enable 45,000+ brands across India, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States to deliver better customer experience, and increased revenue while saving costs. Citibank, AkzoNobel, Khan Academy, Unilever, MPL, Netflix, Flipkart, and Ola are a few of its leading clients. With a single messaging API for 30+ channels across voice, text, and chat, the conversational engagement platform powers over 10 billion messages per month. Valued at $1.4 bn, the company has marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Fidelity Management and Research Co. LLC, and others on its cap table. For more details, please visit: www.gupshup.io
