Main Streets of Australia Week celebrates local high streets and shopping precincts

This week-long celebration highlights the importance of supporting local high streets, strip shopping centres and town centres, and the role they play in our communities and economy.
After a successful inaugural year in 2022, Main Streets of Australia Week is back with an even greater need this year to call on our community to shop local and support small business owners who are doing it tough and facing the pressures associated with rising cost of living pressures.
Main Streets of Australia Week is a time to showcase the hardworking retailers, small business owners, and entrepreneurs that make our main streets vibrant and thriving places. From fashion and beauty to food and drink, these businesses contribute to the character and charm of our communities.
Supporting them helps to keep our main streets alive and creates jobs, boosts the local economy, and improves the overall quality of life for everyone.
“Main Streets of Australia Week is a time for our community to come together and show support for the local businesses that make our main streets so special,” said Liz Joldeski, Executive Officer at Mainstreet Australia.
“We are proud to represent the retailers, small businesses and service providers who are the backbone of our communities, and we encourage everyone to shop local and support these businesses during this week and all year round.”
Main Streets of Australia Week will feature a range of events and activations at local retail and business precincts across the country, and the public is encouraged to attend and show their support. A list of participating events is available here.
In addition to supporting local businesses, main streets show a commitment to giving back to the community. Through various initiatives, main streets support charities, schools, and local community groups. They also connect people to flexible employment opportunities and focus on hiring youth, helping to get them into the workforce and providing a pathway for a brighter future.
Main streets also support the elderly, people with disabilities, and marginalised groups by providing them with a place to meet, connect and find their fit in the local community.
“Mainstreet Australia is committed to making a positive impact on our communities and providing support to the businesses who need it most, by working closely with trader groups and business associations to revitalise and keep foot traffic up on our main streets,” Ms Joldeski said.
Bhavik Soni, Director of Dynamite Printing, is proud to be part of his local business community.
“As a small business owner and operator, I feel proud to be contributing to the economy and providing local employment,” he said.
“Importantly, being part of a community is crucial to our success and wellbeing – we regularly connect and collaborate with other local businesses, such as supporting small business design and print requirements, while providing products and services to the public. It’s great to be part of something bigger than just our business.”
Mainstreet Australia encourages everyone to support their local main street businesses during Main Streets of Australia Week, running from May 15 – 21.
By shopping local, we can all make a difference in the lives of the people in our communities and help to keep our main streets thriving for years to come.
Mainstreet Australia is a not-for-profit, membership-based association that aims to provide a wide-ranging forum for information exchange, networking and professional development for traditional high streets, strip shopping centres and town centres (collectively referred to as main streets).
Mainstreet Australia encourages best practice in main streets across the country, lobbies the government for additional support for coordinated management, and engages regular research to determine the economic value of main streets.
Recognition of excellence in main streets, business associations, centre managers, and local councils has always been a feature of the association. Since 2009, Mainstreet Australia Awards have been organised to acknowledge achievements in these areas.
For interviews and photo opportunities, please contact:
Liz Joldeski
Executive Officer, Mainstreet Australia
Phone: 0411 241 184
Email: execofficer@mainstreetaustralia.org.au
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.