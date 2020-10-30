Full-service marketing agency Assemblo marks 10 years
Full-service marketing agency Assemblo has reached an exciting milestone, as the company celebrates 10 years of helping businesses grow.MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full-service marketing agency Assemblo has reached an exciting milestone, as the company celebrates 10 years of helping businesses grow.
Through Assemblo’s unique approach to digital and traditional marketing, companies and organisations have exceeded their business goals ranging from increased brand awareness to higher sales.
In 2010, Assemblo directors Steve de Niese and James McInerney saw an opportunity in the market for an agency that could effectively combine traditional marketing with evolving digital technology.
Today, Assemblo offers a mix of brand design, content marketing, digital advertising, graphic design, marketing strategy, website development, and more.
“Assemblo has experienced exceptional growth and generated real, measurable results for countless clients over the past decade,” Mr de Niese said.
“Our founding principles of transparency and trust remain as vital today as they did when we started.”
“It’s been an incredible journey for us and we’re thankful to our clients and employees,” Mr McInerney added.
“We’re proud to have reached this milestone in such a competitive market, and we look forward to the next 10 years that lie ahead.”
Assemblo is a full-service marketing agency based in Melbourne, offering a range of skills and services to run effective digital and traditional marketing campaigns for clients.
Assemblo offers clients access to a team of dedicated, highly skilled marketing professionals including strategists, account managers, designers, software developers, journalists and copywriters, social media producers, photographers, SEO specialists and more.
