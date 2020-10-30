Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,436 in the last 365 days.

Full-service marketing agency Assemblo marks 10 years

L-R: Assemblo's directors James McInerney and Steve de Niese.

L-R: Assemblo's directors James McInerney and Steve de Niese.

Full-service marketing agency Assemblo has reached an exciting milestone, as the company celebrates 10 years of helping businesses grow.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full-service marketing agency Assemblo has reached an exciting milestone, as the company celebrates 10 years of helping businesses grow.

Through Assemblo’s unique approach to digital and traditional marketing, companies and organisations have exceeded their business goals ranging from increased brand awareness to higher sales.

In 2010, Assemblo directors Steve de Niese and James McInerney saw an opportunity in the market for an agency that could effectively combine traditional marketing with evolving digital technology.

Today, Assemblo offers a mix of brand design, content marketing, digital advertising, graphic design, marketing strategy, website development, and more.

“Assemblo has experienced exceptional growth and generated real, measurable results for countless clients over the past decade,” Mr de Niese said.

“Our founding principles of transparency and trust remain as vital today as they did when we started.”

“It’s been an incredible journey for us and we’re thankful to our clients and employees,” Mr McInerney added.

“We’re proud to have reached this milestone in such a competitive market, and we look forward to the next 10 years that lie ahead.”

Assemblo is a full-service marketing agency based in Melbourne, offering a range of skills and services to run effective digital and traditional marketing campaigns for clients.

Assemblo offers clients access to a team of dedicated, highly skilled marketing professionals including strategists, account managers, designers, software developers, journalists and copywriters, social media producers, photographers, SEO specialists and more.

Sharon Green
Assemblo
email us here
+61 390792555
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Full-service marketing agency Assemblo marks 10 years

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.