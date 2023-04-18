Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigate Alleged Attempted Kidnapping In Frederick County

Maryland State Police News Release

(BRUNSWICK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping that allegedly occurred early this evening in Frederick County.

The victim is a 16-year-old girl. She was uninjured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 50 years old with a pale complexion and a possible speech impediment. He is 5’7”- 5’9” with a medium to heavy frame. He is bald with brown eyes, a mustache and a mole on the right side of his face. He was driving a small black vehicle, possibly a minivan, at the time of the alleged incident.

At 5:15 p.m. today, the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack received a 9-1-1 call from a citizen with the report of an attempted kidnapping.  The citizen was later identified as the victim’s mother.

The victim and her mother advised police that at 4:30 p.m. today, she was walking along Knoxville Road in Brunswick when a small black vehicle stopped. The driver of the vehicle asked if she wanted a ride home. For reasons unknown at this time, the girl accepted the ride.  Upon entering the vehicle, the man allegedly made sexually explicit comments and attempted to lock the doors of the vehicle. The young girl told police she exited the van and ran home. The driver continued to drive towards Brunswick.

Investigators urge anyone with information relevant to this incident to contact the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4150. The investigation continues…

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

