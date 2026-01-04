State Police Investigating Double Fatal Crash In Howard County

January 4, 2026

(LAUREL, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a double-fatal crash that occurred early this morning in Howard County.

The driver of a Chrysler Pacifica was pronounced deceased on the scene. The front passenger was transported to an area hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased. Their identities are being withheld at this time pending next of kin notification. Two additional passengers in the Chrysler, a 21-year-old, was transported by ambulance to a trauma center and a 16-year-old, was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a trauma center. The driver of a Toyota Sequoia was reported uninjured and remained on the scene.

Around 2:45 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack responded to southbound Interstate 95 at Maryland 216 for a report of a two-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation indicates the Toyota, for unknown reasons, was traveling the wrong way on I-95 when it struck the Chrysler head-on. Police believe that impairment may have been a factor in this crash.

Lanes were closed for more than two hours for the crash investigation. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure.

Charges may be pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney in Howard County. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the active and ongoing investigation.



