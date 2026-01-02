Maryland State Police Arrest Annapolis Woman Following Use of a Firearm, Assault in Anne Arundel County

January 2, 2026

(ANNAPOLIS, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested an Annapolis woman following an investigation into a felony assault involving a firearm on U.S. Route 50 stemming from an alleged road rage incident in early December.

The accused is identified as Kaila Crews, 29, of Annapolis, Maryland. Crews was arrested yesterday and charged with first and second-degree assault and use of a firearm in a felony crime. She was transported to the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

On December 18, 2025, troopers from the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack responded to westbound U.S. Route 50, in the area of I-97, for a report of an alleged road rage incident. The victim told troopers that a suspect brandished a crowbar and then a firearm, during an alleged road-rage incident on Route 50. The victim was reported uninjured in the incident.

Troopers working the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crime Initiative assumed the investigation and subsequently identified Crews as the suspect. On December 31, she was arrested by members of the Maryland State Police near her residence. Police served a search warrant on her vehicle and a loaded firearm in a backpack on the front passenger seat was recovered.

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways. Police continue to seek information in the investigations into the murders of Delonte Hicks and Charles Marks. Police urge anyone with information relating to these investigations or other highway gun crimes, to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous.

