USA based solar module manufacturer and EPC contractor is expanding to Latin America

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy America, one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it will be delivering TopCon-N Type solar modules to TelMax, a leading telecommunication company dedicated to the development, construction and operation of communication services,
880MW of its ultra-high efficiency solar modules will be installed over 24-month duration across Mexico and other selected area.
Out of the 880 MW to be installed, 500 MW of the PV panels will be used in 8 project sites, for remote power supply.
"We are very pleased to have gained the trust and confidence of Telmax, one of the most professional and experienced Telecommunication giants,"
commented Mr. Jack Stone, CEO of Energy America. "Supplying their large-scale pipeline projects in Mexico with our TOPCON solar modules has allowed us to significantly expand our share of the Spanish and Mexican PV markets this year. It has always been our mission to be recognized as the most reliable global module supplier which is driven by our commitment of delivering high-quality products and exceptional customer service.
It is this commitment that allows us to develop deep and long-lasting relationships with respected partners such as TELMAX."
Energy America also views Mexico to be an ideal location for establishment of solar module manufacturing facilities, with a startup of 500MW, fully automated facility to cater for Latin American market.
ABOUT TELMAX
The company's world headquarters are located in Mexico City, Mexico. Its Mexican subsidiary Telcel is the largest mobile operator in that country, commanding a market share in excess of 70%. The company operates under its Claro subsidiaries in many countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, these include the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Peru, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, Colombia and Ecuador. In Brazil it also operates Claro and other subsidiary Embratel. It owns 14,86% of KPN in the Netherlands and has done a bid on 100% of the shares. The group has also fully consolidated the Telekom Austria Group into its financial reporting, owning 51.0% of its shares and using the Austrian operator to expand América Móvil's European network.
ABOUT ENERGY AMERICA
As a solar module manufacturer, we are on a mission: we want to build trust in solar energy. We want to live sustainably. We want to fight climate change. We want to start today. And we want to show you how you can be part of the solution. Join us in a journey to change the world. Every day, EA is at work for customers all over the world. Long-term reliability and quality have been at the core of our mission from the start. In fact, EA solar modules tested in real-world use have shown minimal power degradation even after more than 30 years of continuous operation.
As global energy consumption increases, and people in remote areas still live with no access to electricity, EA views solar as crucial for the future of our society. To bring its potential to everyone, we continue to invest and innovate at full speed.
