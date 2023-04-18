DCI INVESTIGATING HOMICIDE IN SIDNEY, IOWA

There were 2,559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,758 in the last 365 days.
April 17, 2023
Sidney, Iowa - At approximately 11:46AM, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office along with the Sidney, Hamburg and Tabor ambulances were dispatched to 508 Main St in Sidney, Iowa for a report of a stabbing that had just occurred.
Upon arrival, first responders located two males who had been stabbed. One subject was transported to Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg, where they were later pronounced deceased. The second subject was life flighted to the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) in Omaha, Nebraska with life threatening injuries.
Law Enforcement wants the public to know there is no current threat to the community. Anyone with information about the stabbing is requested to call either the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 712-374-2424 or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) at 712-322-1585.
This is an on-going criminal investigation, and no further details are being released at this time. The names of the subjects are not being released at this time.
