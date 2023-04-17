Romina Pourmokhtari hosts informal meeting of EU environment ministers

SWEDEN, April 17 - On 18–19 April, Minister for Climate and the Environment Romina Pourmokhtari will chair the informal meeting of EU environment ministers at Arlanda. Business leaders will also attend to discuss how decision-makers and businesses can contribute to a green transition in the EU and globally.

The ministerial meeting will focus on the role of the business sector and enterprise in the green transition, as EU businesses will be responsible for a significant part of the transition. The ministers have therefore been encouraged to bring with them a business leader or entrepreneur whose business has contributed to sustainable development.

“Improved competitiveness through the green transition is a key priority of the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU. Today we will discuss how dialogue and cooperation between businesses and authorities in the EU can be more effective and what we can to do remove barriers to progress in this area,” says Ms Pourmokhtari.

The meeting will open on 18 April with a plenary session at which invited guests will raise cross-sectoral issues such as investments, innovation and public-private partnerships.

This will be followed by two breakout sessions at which ministers and business leaders will hold discussions in small groups. The first session concerns conditions and incentives that could support businesses in the green transition and overcome the barriers identified by the business sector. The second session will have three different themes: biodiversity, a toxin-free circular economy and the climate.

On 19 April, participants will make a study visit to Trosta Park to test-drive electric heavy goods vehicles. Over a working lunch, they will discuss the ongoing global negotiations on an agreement on plastic pollution. The meeting will conclude with a plenary session and a press conference.