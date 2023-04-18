Summit Academy OIC Partners with The People Of Color Career Fair to Narrow Labor Gaps in the Twin Cities

People Of Color Career Fair

The partnership continues the recent trend of organizations working together to put a serious dent in the wealth disparities in Minnesota.

Demand for skilled labor has never been greater, and we’re excited to be in the same room as our region’s biggest employers.” — Leroy West, President and CEO, Summit Academy OIC

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The People of Color Career Fair™ returns to the Minneapolis Convention Center on Thursday, April 27, 2023, for another sold-out event, connecting Twin Cities’ employers with jobseekers.

More than 40 of the region’s top employers are expected to attend the 10th edition of the People of Color Career Fair, bolstered by a dynamic new partnership with Summit Academy OIC, whose mission is centered on the concept that “The best social service program in the world is a job.’’

Many of the employers in the room will be looking to meet labor needs that are becoming increasingly more difficult to fill in this region.

Traditionally, the People Of Color Career Fair has been geared towards connecting employers with Professionals of Color who have degrees. As the demand increases for skilled labor, People Of Color Career Fair founder, Sharon Smith-Akinsanya explains the need for strategic partnerships with organizations that have the infrastructure and proven model to streamline skilled labor training in just 20 weeks.

“Summit Academy OIC is doing the Twin Cities an enormous service by leading the way as to how Minnesota can remain competitive by making sure those who already call Minnesota home receive the training needed to join the skilled labor force,” says Smith-Akinsanya. “I’m just thrilled to know we can help shine a light to the work being done by Summit, while showing our region that we can have even greater impact when we work together towards a common goal.’’

One of the goals of this partnership is to make sure that everyone who attends the People Of Color Career Fair can leave with potential life changing opportunities. Thanks to this partnership, attendees who might not quite be ready to fill the needs of employers in the room, will have an opportunity to learn how they can land a good-paying job in just 20 weeks.

“Summit is expanding cybersecurity and tech support programs to help solve the labor crisis by reaching rural Minnesota”, shared Summit Academy OIC President and CEO Leroy West. “Demand for skilled labor has never been greater, and we’re excited to be in the same room as our region’s biggest employers.”

“Summit’s goal is to expand our partnerships with corporations in the region who are willing to work with us to make sure we maximize the local talent we have right here in the Twin Cities. Some of our most successful corporate partners, like U.S. Bank and Best Buy will also be at the career fair and are able to share the importance of helping Summit graduates receive paid internships, and more importantly, the support, connections, and the chance to land full-time careers.”

The State of Minnesota has a projected talent shortage of over 300,000 by 2025.

For more information about the People Of Color Career Fair and its partners, please visit peopleofcolorcareerfair.com.

Relive the Magic of the People of Color Career Fair