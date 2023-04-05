Talented Tenth District Of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. To Partner With People Of Color Career Fair

Talented Tenth District, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

The People Of Color Career Fair to be held at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Thursday, April 27th, same day as the 86th District Convention Public Opening

...hundreds of brothers from the Talented Tenth will have access to the networks and employer partners that the People of Color Career Fair has already cultivated.” — James Montague, District Marshal, Talented Tenth District

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Omega Psi Phi's "Talented" Tenth District will provide its brothers networking and career opportunities with major employers headquartered in the Twin Cities through its new partnership with the People Of Color Career Fair. The "Talented" Tenth District includes more than 60 active chapters from the great states of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. More than 250,000 men have been initiated into Omega Psi Phi, Fraternity, Inc. in its 112-year history.

Sharon Smith-Akinsanya, CEO of the Rae Mackenzie Group and founder of the People Of Color Career Fair, has expressed her enthusiasm for the venture stating, "Our partnership with Omega Psi Phi is a great example of what happens when organizations work together toward the same goal as opposed to working in silos. The Talented Tenth District will be hosting their conference right here in Minneapolis. Thousands of their brothers will soon descend on our city, and thanks to this collaboration, they'll be able to leverage the infrastructure at the People Of Color Career Fair, and network with the top employers in our region."

Many of the Twin Cities' top employers are already confirmed, including U.S. Bank, RBC Wealth Management, Midco, Best Buy, Andersen, Ameriprise, Children's Minnesota, and more than 35 others. Smith-Akinsanya adds that "Our mission is to help corporations increase diversity and inclusion at all levels of their organization, and this partnership contributes to that end."

James Montague, District Marshal, Talented Tenth District, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., also shared his thoughts on the importance of this partnership, "We are honored to work alongside the People Of Color Career Fair in their efforts to advance the careers of Black professionals. And, when we begin to convene in Minneapolis for our district convention, hundreds of brothers from the Talented Tenth will have access to the networks and employer partners that the People of Color Career Fair has already cultivated."

It was Tenth District Brother James Burroughs that brought these two organizations together. Burroughs is Senior Vice President of Government and Community Relations, and Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer with Children's Minnesota, a nationally ranked children's healthcare system that is also participating in the People of Color Career Fair.

"When the brothers informed me we would have a career fair in Minneapolis, I told them there was no need," explains Burroughs, "The best Career Fair around is already happening right here in Minneapolis. So, let's partner with the People Of Color Career Fair instead of competing against them."

Omega Psi Phi's Tenth District Convention is being held from April 27 – April 30, at the Marriott City Center in downtown Minneapolis. And, the 10th edition of the People of Color Career Fair is taking place on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

For more information on Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and the Talented Tenth District, visit 10thdomegas.org. And, to learn more about the People Of Color Career Fair, please visit peopleofcolorcareerfair.com.