Read more about GBI Makes Arrest in Dawson Homicide Investigation

Dawson, GA (April 17, 2023) – De’travion Simmons, age 22, of Dawson, has been arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. His arrest is in connection to the shooting death of Austin Johnson, age 25, on Sunday, April 16, 2022. Simmons is currently being held at the Terrell County Jail.

The Dawson Police Department requested the GBI investigate Johnson’s death after officers responded to 559 Forrester Drive, SE, Dawson, GA. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be completed on Johnson by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the GBI in Sylvester at 229-777-2080 or the Dawson Police Department at 229-995-4414. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

 

