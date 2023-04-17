VIRGINIA BEACH REALTOR® DR. MARY KRAFT EARNS HER MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
You had to stay sharp because your life and the lives of your fellow shipmates depended on it. Of course, this was intentional to prepare us for what was ahead as a member of the United States Navy.”VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA , USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Mary Kraft is a highly educated, intelligent, and very friendly Real Estate Associate Broker and Owner of Retired Military Real Estate Group in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She is a Capella University graduate with a Doctor of Philosophy, specialization in General Psychology (3.95 GPA), and a Master of Science, specialization in Educational Psychology. She is also a retired United States Navy Veteran with 24 years of serving our country. In 2017, she became a licensed real estate agent and in 2020, a licensed Associate Broker in Virginia.
Dr. Kraft is an active member of the Hampton Roads REALTORS® Association (HRRA), Virginia Association of REALTORS® (VAR), and National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).
Dr. Kraft was born in New York and went to Orlando, Florida for boot camp to begin her Navy career in 1990. She says, “It was grueling because this was 8 weeks of boot camp. We had to be up by 4:00 AM and do our training which included working out, marching, physical conditioning, swimming, and attending classes. This would often last until midnight and I loved it! My superiors noticed my athletic ability and designated me to train the women to do push-ups. We pushed our physical limits and achieved higher performance levels than we ever thought possible. Then we went through confidence-building courses designed to simulate shipboard situations you could encounter in an emergency. You had to stay sharp because your life and the lives of your fellow shipmates depended on it. Of course, this was intentional to prepare us for what was ahead as a member of the United States Navy.”
From there, Dr. Kraft relocated to the Naval Air Station in Meridian, Mississippi, to attend Personnel Specialist Class “A” School, where she was top of her class and promoted to E4.
Her continued Command History includes:
Personnel Support Activity Detachment, Millington, Tennessee - February 1991 to March 1994, where she performed routine office functions, prepared correspondence, and kept personnel records.
Personnel Support Activity Detachment, Norfolk, Virginia - April 1994 to January 1997, where she served as transfer and reenlistment coordinator of Enlisted Sailors.
Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM-14), Norfolk, Virginia - January 1997 to July 1999, where she supervised preparing and transmitting documents, enlisted retirements coordinator, and established and administered training programs.
Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Center, Mobile, Alabama - August 1999 to June 2002, where she served as Leading Petty Officer, scheduled work assignments, and supervised subordinates.
Atlantic Fleet Career Information Team, Norfolk, Virginia - June 2002 to June 2005, where she served as an Instructor, traveling to many bases to teach Transitional Assistance Management Program seminars to the military in job transition.
Naval Operational Support Center, Norfolk, Virginia – June 2005 to September 2008, where she served as Leading Chief Petty Officer and provided daily supervision of Junior Sailors.
Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island - September 2008 to October 2008 attended Senior Enlisted Academy (Khaki Group) and was top of her class.
Navy Reserve Forces Command, Norfolk, Virginia - October 2008 to August 2011, where she served as the Detailer for the Officers and Senior Enlisted Sailors.
Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Reserve Component Command, Norfolk, Virginia - August 2011 to October 2014, where she served as the Command Senior Chief supervising over 120 Sailors.
In October 2014 she retired from the U.S. Navy as a Command Senior Chief after serving 24 years.
Dr. Kraft’s decorations, awards, and badges include the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy/MC Commendation Medal (w/ 3 stars), Navy/MC Achievement Medal (w/ 6 stars). Navy “E” Ribbon (w/ 2 stars), Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy Good Conduct Medal (w/ 7 stars), National Defense Service Medal (w/ 2 stars). Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Medal (w/ 7 stars), Armed Forces Reserve Medal (w/ 2 stars), Navy Pistol Marksmanship Ribbon with Sharpshooter Device. The Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist (EAWS) insignia, Master Training Specialist (MTS), and Command Career Counselor badge.
Dr. Kraft’s military education includes Submarine YN/PN Advance Administration, Basic Instructor (9502 NEC), Command Career Counselor School (9588 NEC), Command Drug and Alcohol Program Advisor, Command Financial Specialist, Senior Enlisted Academy, Command Master Chief/Chief of the Boat (9578 NEC).
Dr. Kraft met her husband, John, at HM-14 in 1998 and married that same year. He was an Aviation Structural Mechanic. John is currently a Commander in the U.S. Navy. They have 2 adult children, Jason and Catalina.
Dr. Kraft holds the designations for Graduate, REALTOR® Institute (GRI), and Military Relocation Professional (MRP) from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). She says, “I always liked helping people and knew I would continue to be in service by assisting people with their real estate needs. I like to learn as much as possible to help my clients in any capacity. I also enjoy teaching, so I went to Capella University and earned my Master’s Degree and Doctorate Degree in Psychology. I am an instructor at the University of Arizona Global Campus, teaching Research Design and Methods classes for Psychology Graduate Students.”
Dr. Kraft loves living in Virginia Beach and being a Realtor. “It’s simply a wonderful place to live and work. My real estate clients are my focus and my priority!”
As a real estate agent and broker, Dr. Kraft lives and works in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia. This vast area includes the independent cities of Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Hampton, and Newport News.
This area is also home to many military bases and the East Coast's epicenter of military activity. The Military Bases that Dr. Kraft covers are:
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story
Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex
Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
Naval Station Norfolk NAVSTA Norfolk
Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads
Langley Air Force Base Joint Base Langley-Eustis
