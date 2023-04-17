HYDRO-BLOK to Showcase Innovative Products at 2023 Coverings Show in Orlando, Florida

HYDRO-BLOK in Coverings 2023 HYDRO-BLOK Coverings 2023 Booth 2023 Coverings Sponsor - HYDRO-BLOK

HYDRO-BLOK is proud to announce its participation in the 2023 Coverings Show at Booth #4013 in the TCNA pavilion.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HYDRO-BLOK, the leading manufacturer of foam-based waterproofing shower systems and building panels, is proud to announce its participation in the 2023 Coverings Show at Booth #4013 in the Tile Council of North America (TCNA) pavilion. Coverings is one of North America's largest tile and stone exhibitions, bringing together over 1,000 exhibitors from around the world to showcase the latest products, designs, and technologies in the industry. The event is scheduled for April 18-21 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

As one of a dozen sponsors, HYDRO-BLOK is delighted to participate in the event that showcases the latest trends, designs, and technology in the tile and stone industry.

The Tile Council of North America is a trade association representing manufacturers of ceramic tile, tile installation materials, and related products. TCNA provides technical support and industry standards to ensure the quality, durability, and sustainability of ceramic tile and installation materials.

HYDRO-BLOK is also excited to announce the launch of its new branding and logo at the 2023 Coverings Show. The new branding and logo represent HYDRO-BLOK's commitment to providing high-quality, energy-saving building products that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and cost-effective. The new logo features a sleek and modern design that symbolizes the company's dedication to innovation and sustainability.

As a prominent player in the industry, HYDRO-BLOK is excited to showcase its innovative product line and cutting-edge solutions to the thousands of attendees expected to be present at the Coverings Show. This year's exhibition will be the perfect opportunity for HYDRO-BLOK to demonstrate its new products and provide attendees with valuable insights into its latest technological advancements.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the 2023 Coverings Show and to have the opportunity to showcase our products and services to industry professionals and enthusiasts from all over the world," said Brian Dunn, VP for HYDRO-BLOK. "Our team looks forward to engaging with attendees and sharing our expertise and knowledge in the field."

In addition to launching its new branding and logo at the 2023 Coverings Show, HYDRO-BLOK is also taking on the challenge of serving the industry and contractors/installers better with a broader range of products. While the company is well-known for its signature shower system products, it is now expanding its offerings on building panels for indoor and outdoor applications and a new uncoupling membrane product line.

HYDRO-BLOK's building panels are designed to be lightweight, durable, and easy to install, making them an ideal solution for a wide range of applications. They are perfect for creating high-performance walls, floors, and ceilings with excellent insulation and soundproofing properties. The panels are available in various sizes and can be used for residential and commercial projects.

Foam-based building panels and shower systems have emerged as a popular trend in the construction industry as a choice of building materials. HYDRO-BLOK's foam-based shower system and building panels offer many benefits, making them the ideal choice for contractors and construction workers. They are waterproof, moisture-proof, and provide excellent heat insulation while incredibly lightweight and easy to cut without producing any harmful dust. This makes them a crucial component of job site safety and health, ensuring that workers can perform their tasks without risk to their well-being. Moreover, HYDRO-BLOK products also help improve the construction industry's efficiency, allowing contractors to build faster while still maintaining the highest levels of quality. By providing workers with healthier working conditions, HYDRO-BLOK helps to increase productivity and efficiency, ensuring that projects are completed on time and within budget.

The company's new uncoupling membrane product line is designed to provide extra protection for tile and stone installations. The membranes help to prevent cracking and damage caused by movement and stress, and they are easy to install, saving time and money on installation costs.

HYDRO-BLOK's commitment to providing high-quality, innovative, and sustainable building products is reflected in its new branding and logo. The company aims to help the industry, contractors, and installers achieve their project goals while minimizing environmental impact. With its expanded product line and commitment to sustainability, HYDRO-BLOK is well-positioned to continue its growth and success in the industry.

For more information about HYDRO-BLOK and its product offerings, visit the company's website at www.hydroblok.com or stop by booth #4013 in the Tile Council of North America (TCNA) pavilion at the 2023 Coverings Show.

Discover HYDRO-BLOK - the BETTER Shower System