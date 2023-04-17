2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Sermons With Insight by Roland Zimany Ph.D.

Experience an Empowering Takeaway with Reverend Roland Zimany’s Sermons with Insight at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once more, Authors Press is proud and beyond ecstatic to present Reverend Roland Zimany’s influential collection of biblical sermons in one of the biggest and most celebrated literary festivals in the United States.

“I enjoyed Author Roland Zimany’s work in Sermons with Insight, which wielded not only a lucid, engrossing, well-written and organized collection of applicable spiritual lessons, but also expert Biblical wisdom, which left me with a memorable, inspiring, impression.”

— Review by Lisa Brown, Pacific Book Review

Reverend Roland Zimany’s Sermons with Insight is filled with inspirational and soul-stirring takeaways suitable for all readers. Reverend Zimany will take part alongside Authors Press in the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this April 22 and 23.

Sermons with Insight delineates biblical sermons to impart the meaning and lesson it wishes to convey. The book is written to inspire and guide readers on how to give significance and have an extensive understanding of their environment. Intricately divided into different sections of topics, Sermons with Insight can surely teach a thing or two to the readers.

Learn more of Reverend Roland Zimany’s Sermons with Insight, book copies are available on Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more.

