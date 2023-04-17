Submit Release
Biden elevates California judge — and sets a new record for Latina judicial nominations

Ana de Alba, the daughter of immigrant farmworkers who rose to be an attorney whose clients included immigrants and low-income workers before becoming a judge, was nominated Friday by President Biden to the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. She and Irma Ramirez, nominated to the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans, would be Biden’s second and third Latina appointees to the appellate courts, more than any previous president.

