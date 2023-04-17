Biden elevates California judge — and sets a new record for Latina judicial nominations

There were 2,353 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,685 in the last 365 days.
Ana de Alba, the daughter of immigrant farmworkers who rose to be an attorney whose clients included immigrants and low-income workers before becoming a judge, was nominated Friday by President Biden to the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. She and Irma Ramirez, nominated to the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans, would be Biden’s second and third Latina appointees to the appellate courts, more than any previous president.