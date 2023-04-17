IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents From Darkness to Light by Marvin D. Pipher

Author Marvin D. Pipher’s Mind-Bending Fictional Novel Delves Into A Man’s Innermost Self

Yet this time seemed different, almost as if he were watching himself in some other life. Everything was different yet the same.”
— Marvin D. Pipher

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An exhilarating novel that narrates the life of Marty Wilkins in an enthralling spiritual growth and coming-of-age journey. Written by Marvin D. Pipher, From Darkness to Light: The Strange Life of Marty Wilkins will partake in the annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books as one of the works to be exhibited by Authors Press this April 22 and 23, 2023.

From Darkness to Light: The Strange Life of Marty Wilkins encompasses the journey of the protagonist as he navigates a life filled with unanticipated and hapless experiences. Pipher writes, “Traumatized as a child, Marty Wilkins struggles to come to grips with himself and to understand the dark forces driving his life.” As he lived a troubled childhood, Marty spent his early years living in his own world. But all his worries and anxieties evaporated when he joined the US Navy. For the first time in his life, he felt free and soon discovered that he was more than he ever thought he was.

But after separating from the service and returning home, he quickly returned to the life he had lived as a child, but now as a more mature electronic engineering student. It wasn’t long, however, before he began to sense that something was wrong with him, both emotionally and psychologically, and he set out to learn what it was and why.

As he struggled to find the answers, he became paranoid and contemplated suicide. But he held onto his life, until an unforeseen incident forced him to finally confront the truth, which set him free.

Marvin D. Pipher is a graduate of the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA). Pipher is a successful electrical engineer who spent his career working with different NASA manned space programs like Skylab, Space Shuttle, Saturn/Apollo, and Space Station Freedom/International Space Station. Now, he is a retiree and lives in Houston, Texas.

Grab a copy of Marvin D. Pipher’s From Darkness to Light: The Strange Life of Marty Wilkins on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more.

From Darkness to Light: The Strange Life of Marty Wilkins
Written by Marvin D. Pipher
Kindle |
Hardcover |
Paperback |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents From Darkness to Light by Marvin D. Pipher

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098 info@authorspress.com
Company/Organization
Authors Press
1321 Buchanan Rd
Pittsburg,, California, 94565
United States
+1 925-255-0098
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. We offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards and beyond for our client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Authors Press Website

More From This Author
2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Wand by Chuck Champlin
2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Think Like A Molecule by Chuck Champlin
2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Establish Your Healthy Lifestyle by Eboné Brown
View All Stories From This Author