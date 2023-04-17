2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents From Darkness to Light by Marvin D. Pipher

Author Marvin D. Pipher’s Mind-Bending Fictional Novel Delves Into A Man’s Innermost Self

Yet this time seemed different, almost as if he were watching himself in some other life. Everything was different yet the same.” — Marvin D. Pipher

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An exhilarating novel that narrates the life of Marty Wilkins in an enthralling spiritual growth and coming-of-age journey. Written by Marvin D. Pipher, From Darkness to Light: The Strange Life of Marty Wilkins will partake in the annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books as one of the works to be exhibited by Authors Press this April 22 and 23, 2023.

From Darkness to Light: The Strange Life of Marty Wilkins encompasses the journey of the protagonist as he navigates a life filled with unanticipated and hapless experiences. Pipher writes, “Traumatized as a child, Marty Wilkins struggles to come to grips with himself and to understand the dark forces driving his life.” As he lived a troubled childhood, Marty spent his early years living in his own world. But all his worries and anxieties evaporated when he joined the US Navy. For the first time in his life, he felt free and soon discovered that he was more than he ever thought he was.

But after separating from the service and returning home, he quickly returned to the life he had lived as a child, but now as a more mature electronic engineering student. It wasn’t long, however, before he began to sense that something was wrong with him, both emotionally and psychologically, and he set out to learn what it was and why.

As he struggled to find the answers, he became paranoid and contemplated suicide. But he held onto his life, until an unforeseen incident forced him to finally confront the truth, which set him free.

Marvin D. Pipher is a graduate of the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA). Pipher is a successful electrical engineer who spent his career working with different NASA manned space programs like Skylab, Space Shuttle, Saturn/Apollo, and Space Station Freedom/International Space Station. Now, he is a retiree and lives in Houston, Texas.

