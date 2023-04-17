RaiseFX adds Swiffy to its client funding options in South Africa, enabling Instant Withdrawals

RaiseFX Global CFD Broker

CAPETOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading multi-regulated CFD broker RaiseFX is happy to announce the addition of Swiffy (https://www.swiffy.co.za/) who has recently been awarded Best Payments Service Provider in Africa at the iFX EXPO in Dubai last January to its network of South African payment service partners. Thanks to this new strategic partnership, RaiseFX is now able to give its clients more payment options, making its trading services more accessible, faster, and safer.

David Bottin, CEO of RaiseFX, stated, "We are really thrilled to join with Swiffy to provide our customers new payment options in South Africa. Our dedication to delivering great customer service and improving our client experience has led us to collaborate with the top payment service providers in the industry, especially in Africa” declared Bottin. “Thanks to Swiffy, our consumers will benefit from quicker processing times, allowing RaiseFX to process instant withdrawals thanks to Swiffy’s state-of-the-art payment technology”.

About RaiseFX

With now over 30,000 active traders and 1,200 partners worldwide, RaiseFX is a multi-regulated CFD broker that has been making waves in the financial industry. The company is currently expanding its presence in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, cementing its position as a truly global player. The company is committed to delivering a first-class customer experience and constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

For more information, visit www.raisefx.com.