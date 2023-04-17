Parties and Color in Ventura Park Cancun on April 2023

From April 28 to 30, Ventura Park will dedicate a weekend to the youngest members of the family, for Children's Day.
CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ventura Park, the only water park in Cancun, member of The Dolphin Company family, a worldwide park operator, announced that throughout 2023 will host multiple events and activities every month. Starting this March and Easter, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy fun foam and colorful parties.
The weekends from March 18 to April 16 will be a foam and color party at Ventura Park, and all the days of Holy Week to be celebrated from April 1 to 16 will be a foam party. This is an additional feature besides the park's fun activities, such as pools, slides, zip lines, and Go-Karts, among many others.
"We are sure that our visitors will enjoy the great foam parties that we will offer at Ventura Park, without a doubt it is an activity that attracts the attention of young and old alike. We are constantly innovating in the events we offer each month to our guests, and we always have attractive discounts for them to come with the whole family and friends," said Carlos Hernandez, General Manager of Ventura Park.
In addition to the foam and colorful parties, from April 28 to 30, Ventura Park Cancun will dedicate a weekend to the youngest members of the family, for Children's Day, which is celebrated every year in Mexico. During this event, children will be able to enjoy activities related to pirates and mermaids, as well as a meet & greet, treasure hunt, contests, and shows.
Besides, all Ventura Park visitors will be able to enjoy Watermania, the park's new attraction where families will be able to play water wars aboard spinning cups. They can also have fun with the reactivation of bungee swing, step up, and Go-Karts.
About Ventura Park
Ventura Park is the only water park overlooking the Caribbean Sea and for more than 26 years has been offering fun activities for the whole family. Its visitors can enjoy pools and slides, zip lines, Go-Karts, roller coasters, virtual reality, and more than 15 different attractions in the 5 themed worlds it offers to cool off and have fun. In addition, Dolphinaris Cancun is located inside the park, where you will have the opportunity to interact with dolphins and learn how to take care of the species and the environment. Proudly, it is part of The Dolphin Company family, a park operator with a worldwide presence. For more information visit https://www.venturapark.com/ and www.thedolphinco.com
About The Dolphin Company
For more than 28 years, The Dolphin Company, a global park operator, has provided 'The Experience of a Lifetime' to more than 21 million visitors at its 32 parks, dolphin habitats, and marinas around the world. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina, and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences, while raising awareness of the importance of animal welfare, preservation, and care of the environment. For more information visit www.thedolphinco.com
