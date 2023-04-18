Nevada Author Richard R. Becker Wins Fourth Book Award

Richard R. Becker has received four awards for his first book
Richard R. Becker visits Adventures Underground in Richland, Washington
50 States: A Collection of Short, Short Stories
Short story collection continues to gain traction and attention
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevada author Richard R. Becker has received a 2023 Book Excellence Award for his short story collection, 50 States. Out of thousands of books entered in this competition, 50 States was selected for its high-quality writing, design, and overall market appeal in the category of short stories.
This is the fourth award the book has received. 50 States won first place for short stories in the Spring 2022 BookFest Awards; first place in the ABR Book Excellence Award for literary fiction, psychological thriller, and short stories; and was named a finalist in the IAN Book Of The Year Awards.
"I didn't write the collection to win awards, but the honor of being recognized during the past two years has been one of the highlights of becoming an author," said Richard R. Becker. "Short story collections are not always top of mind and generally attract a smaller readership. Awards have helped introduce dozens of new readers to my debut work."
50 States is also nominated for a fifth award, the RONE Awards, in the category of audiobooks. The RONE Awards are hosted by InD'tale! Magazine. Books are nominated if they receive an InD'tale! review of 4.5 stars or better. Only eight audiobooks were nominated.
InD'tale! reviewer Chelsea Andersen called the book "emotionally charged" and "having a depth that will hook readers in." Of narrator Brian Callanan's performance, she said "he does a masterful job at balancing the different characters" in his "solid performance."
50 States by Richard R. Becker is a best-selling debut collection of short stories that captures how perception shapes destiny as part of the human condition. Together, these short stories — 50 in all — provide a character-driven sampling of the American experience over the last 60 years — the kind and the cruel, the heroic and criminal.
Along with 50 States, Becker has since released Ten Threads, a brisk 125-page companion to 50 States, building upon some of the original stories. The 10-story collection also includes the first chapter of Becker's debut novel, which will be announced later this month. Unlike 50 States, Ten Threads was published as a Kindle exclusive.
Becker originally started writing as part of a project to write 50 stories in 50 weeks, which eventually became 50 States as he noticed many of the early stories took place in different states. He says he followed a similar model for his upcoming debut novel, writing one chapter a week until it was complete.
Richard R. Becker was born in Milwaukee and raised by his grandparents during his early years. He worked his way through school, attending Whittier College and the University of Nevada, Reno. After graduation, Becker worked as a journalist, copywriter, creative strategist, publisher, university instructor, and entrepreneur. After 30 years of telling other people's stories, he drew upon personal experiences to tell some of his own.
When he isn't writing, Becker has a broad range of interests, including travel, fitness, and spending time with his wife and two children. Visit him online at richardrbecker.com or copywriteink.com. Ten Threads is available for purchase at Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09R6M4Q6W), and 50 States is available wherever books are sold.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.