Midland Trust Donates $7,500 to Charitable Organizations

Midland Trust makes a sizeable charitable contribution to organizations making a difference in their local communities.

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Midland Trust, a national IRA custodian with offices in Fort Myers, Chicago, and Sioux Falls, announced today a significant charitable contribution to several local organizations that make an impact in their communities.

With the IRS deadline on April 18th, many have been reminded to make an IRA contribution for 2022. Midland Trust has taken its own advice! They used that deadline to contribute not to their retirement account but to 8 local agencies that make an incredible impact in the communities they serve.

Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly
F.I.S.H. of Sanibel-Captiva, Inc.
Fort Myers Beach Women's Club
Call to Freedom
Sioux Falls CASA
Valerie’s House of SWFL
Honor Flight Chicago
Ronald McDonald House

Midland Trust will donate the symbolic IRA maximum contribution of $6,500 with an additional $1,000 catch-up contribution. Midland employees have matched their corporate funds to support these programs that have vital missions to accomplish.

“We are committed to giving time and money to charitable causes in the markets we serve,” said Dave Owens, CEO of Midland Trust. “We feel very connected to our communities and always make it a top priority to give back.”

About Midland Trust:
The Midland umbrella of companies is a leading custodial services provider focused on self-directed IRA accounts, 1031 exchanges and private fund custody services. In business since 1994, Midland has been focused on providing clients with as many opportunities as possible to defer or eliminate taxes. With thousands of satisfied clients and billions of dollars in assets under administration, Midland possesses the experience and knowledge to assist clients with their financial goals.

