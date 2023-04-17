2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents All a Part of God's Plan by Diane P. Harris

Author Diane P. Harris Inspiring Memoir Meant to Inspire Readers Will Be Showcased at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An encouraging memoir infused with amazing stories and takeaways will partake in the annually celebrated literary and cultural festival of the country. Together with Authors Press, Diane P. Harris’ work will be showcased in the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this April 22 and 23, 2023.

“I could not have written any of these stories without God acting in my life and the Holy Spirit’s help. So I dedicate this book to my heavenly Father who has watched over me and provided for me in every way. Thank You.”

— Diane P. Harris

All a Part of God’s Plan is a collection of experiences and lessons learned about the author’s life and how God has been a constant presence in it. Author Diane P. Harris reminds readers that, “God wants you to know that there is nothing you have done that can separate you from His love. He has a plan for your life. Your job is to get to know Him, learn to trust Him, believe His Word, apply the Word to your life’s circumstances, and follow His direction.”

With an aim to teach readers that everything in your life right now is God’s plan. The challenges and adversities you have experienced and about to experience are God's way to prepare you for better things. As the saying goes, “Let go and let God” — Harris teaches the readers to get to know God and trust Him for He won’t fail you.

Diane P. Harris is a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and wife. Currently, she resides in Lusby, Maryland together with his husband, Abram. She holds a bachelor's degree in English and Business Finance from the University of the District of Columbia. In addition, she holds a masters degree in Administration and Organizational development from Central Michigan University.

Grab a copy of All a Part of God's Plan on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.

All a Part of God’s Plan

Written by Diane P. Harris

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

