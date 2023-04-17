Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints King To University Of Houston System Board Of Regents

TEXAS, April 17 - April 17, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Gregory C. King to the University of Houston System Board of Regents for a term set to expire on August 31, 2023.

Gregory King of San Antonio is a managing partner of EnCap Flatrock Midstream (EFM). Prior to joining EFM in 2015, he spent nearly 15 years at Valero Energy, serving in various roles including, president, chief operating officer, and general counsel. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, former board chairman of Focus on the Family, emeritus director of the University of Houston Law Foundation, and a former board member of United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County and the Alamo Area Council Boy Scouts of America. King received a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor from The University of Houston Law Center.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

