Curis Functional Health Welcomes Renowned Psychologist and Relationship Expert Dr. Stan Tatkin to its Advisory Board

Curis Functional Health is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Stan Tatkin to its esteemed Advisory Board.
DALLAS, TEXAS , UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Curis Functional Health, a leading functional health and wellness practice dedicated to providing personalized and comprehensive healthcare solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Stan Tatkin to its esteemed Advisory Board. Dr. Tatkin, a renowned psychologist, researcher, and author, will bring his extensive expertise in relationships, attachment theory, and interpersonal neurobiology to the Curis team.
As a cutting-edge healthcare company, Curis Functional Health focuses on addressing the root causes of health issues, taking a holistic approach to health and wellness. Adding Dr. Tatkin to the Advisory Board will enhance the company's commitment to fostering healthy relationships and promoting mental well-being among its clients.
Dr. Stan Tatkin is a licensed clinical psychologist, researcher, and founder of the PACT Institute (Psychobiological Approach to Couples Therapy). He is known for his best-selling books, including "Wired for Love" and "Wired for Dating," and his expertise in the field of interpersonal neurobiology. Dr. Tatkin has been a faculty member at various institutions, including the Art of Living Retreat Center, and has trained therapists worldwide in his groundbreaking PACT approach.
"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Stan Tatkin to our Advisory Board," said Andre Angel, the CEO of Curis Functional Health. "His expertise in attachment theory and interpersonal neurobiology will be invaluable in helping us further our mission to provide a truly holistic approach to health and wellness. We look forward to incorporating his unique perspectives on relationships and mental health into our functional health practice."
Dr. Tatkin's appointment marks a significant milestone in Curis Functional Health's ongoing efforts to create innovative, science-based programs to improve the lives of its clients. His extensive experience in the field of psychology and relationships will provide valuable insights into the company's efforts to create innovative, science-based programs to improve the lives of its clients.
For more information about Curis Functional Health and its services, visit www.gocuris.com.
About Curis Functional Health
Curis Functional Health is a leading functional health practice that provides personalized and comprehensive healthcare solutions. The company focuses on addressing the root causes of health issues, and promoting mental, emotional, and physical well-being. Curis Functional Health is committed to offering innovative, science-based programs to improve the lives of its clients.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Nick Marino Jr.
Curis Functional Health
+1 214-395-4269
email us here