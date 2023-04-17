INNOCEAN USA Appoints Tony Kalathara as Group Creative Director

Meta Quest Creative Director joins full-service advertising agency amid wave of growth

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) April 17, 2023

INNOCEAN USA, an award-winning, independent full-service advertising agency proudly announced today that Tony Kalathara has joined the agency as Group Creative Director. Kalathara, was most recently Creative Director at Meta focusing on Meta Quest hardware and apps. He brings more than 15 years of expertise in delivering breakthrough creative work for brands helping them break into pop culture and dominate social, including iconic Grand Prix winning campaigns like "Google Home of the Whopper" and "Burning Stores" from Burger King amongst others.

"Innocean has always been known for a great culture and great people (not to mention the brands including Hyundai, Genesis and Wienerschnitzel). Now they are showing the commitment to growth by adding great leadership and hungry creative directors like me," states Kalathara. "That's always been a recipe to make industry defining work. I'm more than excited for the next chapter with Jason Sperling (INNOCEAN's Chief Creative Officer and colleague at Meta) and the Innocean team. He's a CCO that knows how to use creative's special skillsets. And for me, that means letting me do my thing and come up with inspiring ideas everywhere."

"Innocean has some big iconic brands like Hyundai, Genesis, Wienerschnitzel and more. That means endless opportunity for my style of pop culture hacking, and headline driven ideas. It's time for me to bring that to the west coast and I couldn't be more excited," Kalathara concludes.

Having worked with Kalathara at Meta, INNOCEAN's Chief Creative Officer, Jason Sperling provides this insight: "I've been doing this (advertising) for a nearly three decades now, and I've never seen the level of passion, energy and love for big idea thinking that Tony has. He's going to be a valuable addition to our INNOCEAN family."

Reporting directly to CCO Sperling, Kalathara will work on a variety of INNOCEAN's businesses to spur creativity and brand leadership.

ABOUT INNOCEAN USA

INNOCEAN USA is an award-winning, independent full-service advertising agency that leverages our unbridled curiosity and unorthodox thinking to go beyond simply creating ads, to creating culture. For more than a decade, INNOCEAN USA has merged innovative technology with cutting-edge digital, social and experiential advertising to connect brands to the people. We are doing this with our current clients, including Hyundai Motor America, Genesis Motor America, Kia Motors, Hankook Tire, Wienerschnitzel, UC Davis Health, LG, Signature Kitchen Suite, TaylorMade Golf, Pacific Life, Toshiba Business Systems, Gravity Interactive, Model Solution, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Hyundai Cradle, Supernal, University of Massachusetts Global (UMass Global) and Xcient Fuel Cell.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/4/prweb19282355.htm