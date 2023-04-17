Submit Release
Sunoco LP Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Call Timing

DALLAS, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP SUN ("SUN") announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial and operating results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Management will hold a conference call that same day at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss SUN's results.

By Phone:   

Dial 877-407-6184 (toll free) or 201-389-0877 at least 10 minutes before the call.
A replay will be available through May 9, 2023 by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll free)
or 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13736899.


By Webcast:

Connect to the webcast via the Webcasts and Presentations page of SUN's
Investor Relations website at www.SunocoLP.com. Please log in at least 10
minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will
be available shortly after the call.

About Sunoco LP

Sunoco LP SUN is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 40 U.S. states and territories as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP ET.

Contacts
Scott Grischow
Treasurer, Senior Vice President – Investor Relations and Mergers & Acquisitions
(214) 840-5660, scott.grischow@sunoco.com

Matthew Kobler
Sr. Manager – Investor Relations
(214) 840-5604, matthew.kobler@sunoco.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunoco-lp-announces-first-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-call-timing-301799261.html

SOURCE Sunoco LP

