There were 2,337 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,671 in the last 365 days.
DALLAS, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP SUN ("SUN") announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial and operating results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Management will hold a conference call that same day at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss SUN's results.
|
By Phone:
|
Dial 877-407-6184 (toll free) or 201-389-0877 at least 10 minutes before the call.
|
|
|
By Webcast:
|
Connect to the webcast via the Webcasts and Presentations page of SUN's
About Sunoco LP
Sunoco LP SUN is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 40 U.S. states and territories as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP ET.
Contacts
Scott Grischow
Treasurer, Senior Vice President – Investor Relations and Mergers & Acquisitions
(214) 840-5660, scott.grischow@sunoco.com
Matthew Kobler
Sr. Manager – Investor Relations
(214) 840-5604, matthew.kobler@sunoco.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunoco-lp-announces-first-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-call-timing-301799261.html
SOURCE Sunoco LP
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.