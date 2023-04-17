Free Activities Announced for Dolphin Day

The Dolphin Company will visit preschool and elementary schools to bring fun and educational activities that will allow children to learn about dolphins.
Activities and conferences will be totally inclusive for people with visual and hearing disabilities, this means that we will have the presence of two Mexican sign language interpreters.”
— said Paula Lomán, Environmental Education Coordinator of TDC
CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MéXICO, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dolphin Company, a worldwide park operator, announced that through its Dolphin Discovery brand and the program "To Love is to Educate", it will offer for one-week several inclusive activities for the general public dedicated to the commemoration of Dolphin Day, which is celebrated on April 14 of each year with the objective of raising awareness about the conservation of the species.
From Tuesday, April 18 to Monday, April 24, The Dolphin Company will visit more than five preschool and elementary schools to bring fun and educational activities that will allow children to learn interesting information about dolphins and what they can do to protect them and the environment in which they develop. On Friday, April 21, they will offer a series of presentations that will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Ka'Yok' planetarium in Cancun.
"Every year we are excited to prepare the Dolphin Day activities, for us it represents the opportunity to provide valuable information about this wonderful species, so that they can get to know it and that inspires them to take care of it and the environment in which it thrives. This edition is special for us since the activities and conferences will be totally inclusive for people with visual and hearing disabilities, this means that we will have the presence of two Mexican sign language interpreters and that we will create material in Braille so that everyone can be part of this wonderful event and not miss a single detail of it", said Paula Lomán, Environmental Education Coordinator of The Dolphin Company.
Each year, The Dolphin Company carries out activities to commemorate dolphin, sea lion and manatee day, and on each occasion incorporates children with different disabilities, so that the entire community learns more about the species under its care.
About Dolphin Discovery
Dolphin Discovery has contributed, for more than 28 years, to the study and conservation of marine mammals, creating bonds of love and respect through the best experience of interaction with these species. The 12 habitats that make up Dolphin Discovery in Mexico and the Caribbean have welcomed more than 12 million people throughout its history and is proudly part of The Dolphin Company, the largest park operator in Latin America. For more information visit www.dolphindiscovery.com and www.thedolphinco.com
About The Dolphin Company
For more than 28 years, The Dolphin Company, a global park operator, has provided 'The Experience of a Lifetime' to more than 21 million visitors at its 32 parks, dolphin habitats and marinas around the world. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences, while raising awareness of the importance of animal welfare, preservation and care of the environment. For more information visit www.thedolphinco.com
