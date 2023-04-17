DEQ Announces New Interactive Recycling Map

The Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control (DWMRC) has developed a new tool to help the public locate recycling, solid waste, and used oil collection center facilities. Utah Recycling and Solid Waste Facility Locator Map, a new tool to help the public. The map is part of the Statewide Recycling Data Initiative, a DWMRC effort with the goal of providing user-friendly tools that will assess recycling performance by collecting and sharing state-wide data on the amount of waste generated, composted, and recycled annually in Utah.

“[Through the initiative] the general public gains a resource by being able to view recycling resources through an interactive map and online tools, and the industry gains critical data that can be used to measure recycling growth,” said President of the Recycling Coalition of Utah Beau Peck.

The collected data will be publicly available and is a crucial step in understanding our state’s recycling rate while identifying areas for improvement.

“For the first time Utah will be able to see recycling and diversion rates, and recyclers and municipalities will be able to set recycling goals and have an effective way to measure sustainability impacts and growth,” said Peck.

Find more information about the Statewide Recycling Data Initiative and view the interactive map.