AddUp, Inc. Announces the Establishment of a Medical Advisory Board and the Appointment of Three Industry Leaders

The board will provide a non-biased and holistic view on the medical industry as it relates to the development and utilization of metal 3D printing technology.
We are honored to welcome three industry veterans to our Medical Advisory Board. Each has a proven track record of leveraging additive technologies in safe and reliable ways to improve patient care. ”
— Rush LaSelle: CEO of AddUp, Inc.
CINCINNATI, OHIO, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AddUp, global metal additive manufacturing OEM, announces the establishment of the AddUp Medical Advisory Board. The board’s mission is to provide AddUp with a non-biased and holistic view on the medical industry as it relates to the development and utilization of metal 3D printing technologies as a means of serving the medical community.
The company is excited to also announce the appointment of three members to the advisory board each bringing a wealth of experience from different corners of the healthcare and medical device community. Founding members include Sam Onukuri, Jan Triani, and Severine Valdant.
Sam Onukuri is an innovative engineering and global thought leader in disruptive technology evaluation, accelerating the commercialization of 3D printing, with specialization in healthcare applications and digital customer delivery models. Mr. Onukuri is focused on engineering global equity and sustainability and brings extensive international experience spanning Europe, Asia, North and South America. Mr. Onukuri was most recently the Global Head and Senior Fellow for Johnson & Johnson’s 3D Printing Innovation and Customer Solutions divisions.
Jan Triani is an industry leader in the areas of regulatory compliance and is a subject matter expert for FDA audits. She has authored 510(k)s, HDE, complete Quality Management Systems, 483 and Warning Letter responses. She also helped foot and ankle start-up businesses sell to larger MDM, developed and established initial QMS for two startup medical device companies, successfully led Stage I and Stage II assessments with BSI, and achieved 13485 certification with no major non-conformities. Ms. Triani is the founder of Triani Consulting and was recently the Director of Qualify Assurance and Regulatory Affairs, Patient Specific for Paragon 28.
Severine Valdant is passionate about technology and the individuals who make technological advances a reality. She took OPM through its evolution from a polymers company to an additive and medical device manufacturer, becoming the first and only remaining company to receive FDA approvals for 3D printed polymeric permanent implants. Ms. Valdant is the Chief Commercial Officer for QuesTek Innovations LLC and was recently the President at Oxford Performance Materials, Inc.
Commenting on the appointments of Mr. Onukuri, Ms. Triani, and Ms. Valdant, AddUp, Inc. CEO, Rush LaSelle stated, “We are honored to welcome three industry veterans to our newly formed Medical Advisory Board. These professionals have proven track records of leveraging additive technologies in safe and reliable manners to improve patient care. Mr. Onukuri, Ms.Triani, and Ms. Valdant will provide unique perspectives in advising AddUp, Inc as we continue advancing our metal 3D printing technologies, software, monitoring suites, and service offerings to empower companies to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing and all its benefits in delivering safe and affordable orthopedic care.”
About AddUp, Inc.
AddUp Inc, the North American subsidiary of AddUp SAS, operates out of a state-of-the-art facility in Cincinnati, Ohio. The facility is staffed with over 35 dedicated AM professionals with a dedicated additive manufacturing workspace inclusive of LPBF and DED machines, materials testing lab with metallurgical and mechanical testing capabilities, applications training facility, post-process machining department and quality control (ITAR, AS 9100, ISO 9001, ISO 13485). This production facility and technical services center provides metal AM development services and support for North American manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, medical, and tooling industries. www.addupsolutions.com
