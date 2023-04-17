Submit Release
Troopers Seize Over 100 Pounds of Suspected Fentanyl Pills Following Traffic Stop on Interstate 8

On Thursday, April 13, 2023, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper stopped the driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck for non-moving violations on eastbound Interstate 8 near milepost 47, in Wellton, AZ. The trooper noted indicators of criminal activity during the stop, and a drug detection canine was deployed and alerted to the vehicle. During the ensuing vehicle search, troopers discovered approximately 109.4 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills concealed within the vehicle.

The suspect driver, 21-year-old Juan Jose Rivera Jr., a resident of Phoenix, was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Jail on charges including possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.

The estimated street value of the fentanyl pills seized is approximately $1.9 million.

A pickup truck stopped beside the interstate with a police truck behind it Plastic wrapped bundles on the ground next to a vehicle Plastic wrapped bundles displayed on the ground next to an air freshener 

