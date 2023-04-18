Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,987 in the last 365 days.

Camp Fire MN's Sara Lemke joins Lisa Christianson on her latest Podcast, People and Places and How We Use Spaces

Sara Lemke, Director of Development and Communications

Camp Fire logo

Lemke works as the Director of Development and Communications for Camp Fire MN. Camp Fire has been serving youth for a Century.

BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sara Lemke, Director of Development and Communications at Camp Fire Minnesota, joins Lisa Christianson on her latest Podcast, People and Places and How We Use Spaces.

Camp Fire started in 1910 as a camp geared toward giving girls the chance to grow and gather in nature - since then, it has grown drastically by welcoming boys, and now serves over 10,000 youth each year with outdoor education and experiences.

Camp Fire Minnesota is located on Lake Minnewashta to what was once the lands of the Dakota and Ojibwe people. Nestled in Excelsior, this 103-acre property was once owned by Minnesota Governor John Lind (1898-1901). Lind used this property as his summer vacation spot and built a home on the property, which still stands today. Lind donated the home and land to Camp Fire.

Lisa and Sara talk all things Camp Fire including, what makes the property so special and the importance of stepping into nature and disconnecting youth from their cell phones.

Lisa Christianson’s companies help business owners and investors buy, sell and lease space. People and Places and How We Use Spaces is available at here and wherever you get your podcasts.

Lisa Christianson
Christianson and Company
+1 952-921-5844
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Camp Fire MN's Sara Lemke joins Lisa Christianson on her latest Podcast, People and Places and How We Use Spaces

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more