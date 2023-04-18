Camp Fire MN's Sara Lemke joins Lisa Christianson on her latest Podcast, People and Places and How We Use Spaces

Sara Lemke, Director of Development and Communications
Lemke works as the Director of Development and Communications for Camp Fire MN. Camp Fire has been serving youth for a Century.
BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sara Lemke, Director of Development and Communications at Camp Fire Minnesota, joins Lisa Christianson on her latest Podcast, People and Places and How We Use Spaces.
Camp Fire started in 1910 as a camp geared toward giving girls the chance to grow and gather in nature - since then, it has grown drastically by welcoming boys, and now serves over 10,000 youth each year with outdoor education and experiences.
Camp Fire Minnesota is located on Lake Minnewashta to what was once the lands of the Dakota and Ojibwe people. Nestled in Excelsior, this 103-acre property was once owned by Minnesota Governor John Lind (1898-1901). Lind used this property as his summer vacation spot and built a home on the property, which still stands today. Lind donated the home and land to Camp Fire.
Lisa and Sara talk all things Camp Fire including, what makes the property so special and the importance of stepping into nature and disconnecting youth from their cell phones.
Lisa Christianson’s companies help business owners and investors buy, sell and lease space. People and Places and How We Use Spaces is available at here and wherever you get your podcasts.
