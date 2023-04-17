Sustainability Meets Style: See The Truly Functional, Customizable, and Environmentally Friendly Daybeds

Outdoor furniture has become a necessity for any outdoor space, whether it's a small balcony or a spacious garden. However, with so many outdoor furniture companies on the market, it can be difficult to find a company that truly cares about the quality of their products and the customers' needs. Many outdoor furniture companies simply sell their products without taking into consideration the manufacturing process or the customers' desire for customization.

This is where a specific manufacturer stands out from the crowd. BLOOM Outdoor Mobel not only produces and distributes handmade and fairly produced luxury outdoor furniture but also ensures that their products are made from high-quality, eco-friendly materials. In this article, let’s will explore one of their collections that is providing the perfect spot for relaxation and rejuvenation: The BLOOM’s Outdoor Daybeds.

Transforming Backyards into Oases with BLOOM Outdoor Daybeds

Outdoor daybeds are an amazing addition for any homeowner who wants to create a cozy and stylish outdoor space. Here are some of the benefits of owning an outdoor daybed, with a special focus on BLOOM Outdoor Daybeds:

- Ultimate Comfort: Daybeds are designed to provide maximum comfort, making them the perfect spot to relax and unwind. With plush cushions and sturdy frames, BLOOM daybeds offer a comfortable place to lounge and soak up the sun.

- Trendy Designs: Outdoor daybeds come in a range of styles and designs, so anyone can find one that complements their outdoor decor. BLOOM offers a variety of daybed designs, from sleek and modern to rustic and traditional.

- Functionality: Daybeds are versatile pieces of furniture that can be used for a variety of purposes. Whether it’s reading a book, taking a nap, or entertaining guests, a daybed provides a comfortable and stylish place to do so.

- Built to Last: BLOOM outdoor daybeds are made with high-quality materials that are designed to withstand the elements. This means anyone can enjoy their daybed for years to come without worrying about damage from sun, rain, or wind.

- Eco-friendly production: BLOOM is committed to using eco-friendly materials in the production of their daybeds. This means that not only are customers investing in a comfortable and stylish piece of furniture, but they’re also making a positive impact on the environment.

Keeping Manufacturing In-House for Quality and Fairness

When it comes to outdoor furniture, BLOOM is a cut above the rest. While many companies outsource their manufacturing to third-party factories, BLOOM handles the manufacturing process in-house at their own production facility in Indonesia. By doing so, they maintain full control over the quality and design of their products, ensuring that every step of the process is carefully controlled and monitored to maintain the highest standards of quality. Additionally, this allows BLOOM to ensure fair working conditions for their employees.

One of the standout products from BLOOM is their custom-made daybeds. These daybeds are designed to be flexible and can be combined with various BLOOM collections to create a unique and personalized outdoor space. The wide range of customizable options allows anyone to create a daybed that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing, without compromising on quality or design.

BLOOM offers a variety of daybed designs to suit any outdoor decor. The Cabana Daybed, for example, is a luxurious and stylish addition to any backyard. With a canopy for shade and privacy, this daybed is perfect for reading a book or taking a nap in the sun.

One of the standout features of the Cosmos Daybed is its upper part that rotates a full 360 degrees, creating the illusion of flotation. This innovative design provides an unparalleled sense of weightlessness, allowing customers to fully relax and let go of any tension.

The Lagoon Daybed is another unique option from BLOOM. It offers protection from both sun rays and prying eyes alike, and its round shape immediately creates a feeling of security. Also, the alliance of the round and flat fibers combined with the different shades used produces an effect that makes Lagoon unique.

Craftsmanship and Quality for The Outdoor Oasis

BLOOM’s commitment to quality handcrafting, total adaptation to their customers’ needs and fair labor practices set them apart from competitors. Over time, they have created a loyal customer base that values both quality and the custom features of every piece that they manufacture.

The BLOOM Daybeds Outdoor, in particular, stand out as a testament to their commitment to excellence and customization, providing customers with a unique and personalized outdoor space. Overall, BLOOM Outdoor Mobel is leading the way in the outdoor furniture industry, setting the standard for quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. To experience customer service excellence, get in touch with them and start creating your own outdoor oasis with a personal touch.

