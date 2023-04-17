Fighting in Sudan - Updates from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

NETHERLANDS, April 17 - News item | 17-04-2023 | 16:27

On 15 April violent clashes between government forces and militias began in the Sudanese capital Khartoum. Fighting is also taking place at various locations outside the capital. On this page you can find news and updates on the situation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Information Service message to Dutch nationals in Sudan

Update 17 April 13.56

Dear Dutch nationals in Sudan,

We hope that despite the difficult circumstances you are doing well, and we understand you must have a number of concerns. We are trying to keep you updated as much as possible.

The fighting is still ongoing. In all cases it remains too dangerous on the streets to try to go anywhere. There have also unfortunately been messages of fighters entering homes without permission.

We therefore again call on you to remain inside for the time being, and advise you to stay away from windows and balconies. Keep all points of access closed and locked. Inform close friends and family how you are doing and let them know that communication channels may be cut off.

Because the streets are unsafe and the airport is closed, it is currently not possible to leave the country. Be aware that it may be this way for some time.

We do not know how long this situation will last, but we are hoping to put this difficult period behind us as soon as possible.

Yours faithfully,

The Dutch embassy in Sudan

Tip: Watch the interview with ambassador Irma van Dueren in Nieuwsuur

Update 16 April 21.55

The Dutch ambassador to Sudan, Irma van Dueren, appeared on Dutch television programme Nieuwsuur on Sunday 16 April. She informed viewers about the situation in the country and the Dutch embassy's response.

Watch the programme (in Dutch).

Frequently asked questions about the fighting in Sudan

Update 16 April 19.20

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is receiving a lot of questions about the violent clashes in Sudan and the situation for Dutch nationals in the country. Netherlands Worldwide website (in Dutch).

Message for Dutch nationals in Sudan

Update 16 April 14.12

A new message has been sent to Dutch nationals registered with the ministry as being in Sudan via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Information Service. Be aware that you may need to stay indoors for a longer period of time. The Dutch embassy in Khartoum is advising Dutch nationals in the country to check supplies of food and other essentials.

Dear Dutch nationals in Sudan,

We hope you were able to get some rest last night. Sudan is experiencing difficult and uncertain times. Today, violent clashes once again took place. In Khartoum, both light and heavy weapons are being used.

The air force has also been bombing RSF targets.

A lot remains unclear. Both the army and the RSF are claiming control over a number of strategic locations in Khartoum and other locations in the country.

The Dutch embassy has not yet been able to confirm these reports. Medical care organisations in Sudan are reporting that tens of people have died and hundreds have been wounded.

The international community (Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra, the EU, the UN and countries such as the UK, US, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Russia and China) has called on the parties to stop their attacks.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres talked with leaders of both sides yesterday evening. In these talks, the Sudanese army leadership stated that no negotiation or dialogue will take place with the RSF until the RSF has been dissolved.

Travel advice

Yesterday, the travel advice for Sudan was updated to red for the entire country. We strongly advise you to remain indoors in a safe place for the time being. Do not go outdoors! This includes going out to get groceries. The situation is very unsafe and unpredictable.

We do not know how long the current situation will last. Be aware that you may need to stay indoors for a longer period of time. Check supplies of food and other essentials. Use them carefully.

You cannot leave the country. The airport remains closed.

The Dutch embassy in Sudan will stay in contact with you and other Dutch nationals in Sudan. According to our information, you are currently in a safe place. We will keep you updated on the security situation via the WhatsApp group. Contact us if you have questions or need help.

We would also like to stress the importance of keeping your friends and family informed of how you are doing. You should, however, also tell them that there is a chance that telephone and internet services will stop working and that, if that happens, you will be unable to make contact.

We also wish to ask you to register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Information Service and the embassy. To do this, click the link and choose the ‘Aanmelden + registratie bij ambassade’ option. This lets us know that you are in Sudan and where you’re staying, and allows us to keep you updated about the latest developments. We can then provide more effective assistance if needed.

If you have previously registered with the Information Service as being in Sudan but are no longer in the country, please de-register.

If you know of Dutch nationals (including Sudanese-Dutch nationals) who may not have registered, encourage them to do so. We are doing everything we can to support Dutch nationals in Sudan as best as possible.

Look after yourselves and those around you. Together, we will get through this difficult period.

Yours faithfully,

The Dutch embassy in Sudan

Tip: Dutch ambassador to Sudan, Irma van Dueren, speaks to Met het oog op morgen radio programme. Update 15 April 23.50

The Dutch ambassador to Sudan, Irma van Dueren, has spoken about the violent clashes in the country on the Met het oog op morgen radio programme. Listen to the programme (in Dutch).

Minister Hoekstra responds Update 15 April 16.33

Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra has responded to the situation on Twitter.

Travel advice for Sudan updated

Update 15 April 14.27

The travel advice for Sudan has been updated as a result of the violent clashes currently taking place in the country. The travel advice for the whole county is now red, which means that travelling there is discouraged.

Read the travel advice for Sudan (in Dutch).

Message sent to Dutch nationals registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as being in Sudan

Update 15 April 11.36

Dear Dutch nationals in Sudan,

Armed combat is ongoing in various locations across the Sudanese capital Khartoum. The most development is the closure of the airport in Khartoum. It is important that you remain indoors at home or in your hotel. Do not go outside. If you are currently travelling to or from a destination, try to find a safe place to shelter and do not continue your journey.

The Dutch embassy in Khartoum is monitoring the situation closely. The embassy can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on +31 247 247 247. You can also contact the embassy via WhatsApp (+31 6 823 877 96) or Twitter (@247BZ).

Yours faithfully,

The Dutch embassy in Sudan

Message sent to Dutch nationals registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as being in Sudan

Update 13 April

Dear Dutch nationals in Sudan,

As you have probably heard, there are concerning reports of heightened tensions between the armed forces and the RSF. The situation is serious. The advice for the days ahead is to remain in the city. Be alert when travelling within the city. If you must go anywhere, check the security situation and your route in advance. Only make a journey if it is absolutely essential. Otherwise, remain where you are.

Yours faithfully,

The Dutch embassy in Sudan