Chapter 11 Financial Advisor “Restructuring Advisory Group” Announces Multi-Million Dollar Chapter 11 Debt Restructure
Restructuring Advisory Group Negotiates and writes Consensual Subchapter V Chapter 11 Plan, Restructuring $4M in Debt and Saving the Company From LiquidationLAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Restructuring Advisory Group a Chapter 11 Business and Financial Advisor, and expert in SBA Loan Restructuring, CMBS Loan Restructuring, Chapter 11 Finance, Debtor in Possession Financing, Discounted Payoffs, Commercial Loan Modifications, and the funding of and writing of Chapter 11 Reorganization Plans, today announced that the Company negotiated the restructure $4M in loans and vendor debt as part of a Subchapter V Chapter 11 reorganization for an international cosmetics company, resulting in the Reorganization Plan being confirmed by the court and the company being saved from liquidation.
The firm was retained to analyze the financial viability of the company and to determine the feasibility of a reorganization under Sub Chapter V of the Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy code as well as to analyze and formulate the financial projections that were incorporated into the reorganization plan.
Restructuring Advisory Group was also retained as the Chapter 11 Expert to be lead strategist in the Chapter 11 and to direct the day to day strategies, interface with bankruptcy counsel, and to negotiate settlements with the two Private Lenders as well the multiple other parties making up the unsecured creditors of the estate.
The company’s efforts resulted in the Sub Chapter V Reorganization Plan, written by Restructuring Advisory Group, being confirmed by the Bankruptcy court.
Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.
Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.
The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, timesaving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.
Restructuring Advisory Group offers free initial consultations and is an expert in Chapter 11 finance, formulating Chapter 11 plans, turn-around plans and in navigating and demystifying the complex legal and financial issues that confront businesses and real estate investors as they face the challenges of Chapter 11 and or the complexities of negotiating Forbearance Agreements.
Craig H Brown
Restructuring Advisory Group
+1 949-466-0022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn