Shiners, the Las-Vegas Style Residency show extravaganza in Nashville, TN, has officially hit $1 MILLION in Ticket Sales

The Cast of Shiners Celebrate Hitting $1MILLION In Ticket Sales on Saturday night, April 15, 2023 at the Woolworth Theatre. L-R: Jamilla Deville, Michael Tumelo Moloi, Jakub Dominiak, Marek Rajczyk, Rob Bellefant (Partner / 615 Ventures), Chuck Wicks (P

The Cast of Shiners Celebrate Hitting $1MILLION In Ticket Sales on Saturday night, April 15, 2023 at the Woolworth Theatre.

It's Official: Shiners is a Million Dollar Show!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IT'S OFFICIAL! The hit Nashville residency show, Shiners, is a bonafide MILLION DOLLAR SHOW!

On April 15, 2023, the 7 PM show officially took the residency over the $1 MILLION ticket sales mark.

"1,000,000 of anything is a lot, but the fact that we did 1 million in ticket sales so early on in the process of bringing a true Vegas-style residency show to a place where it's never been done before is validation that the people, the city and the tourists that come to visit are loving Shiners Nashville, and we're here to stay," said Chuck Wicks, owner of the Woolworth Theatre and creator of Shiners. "It was nice to be able to look at my cast, crew, and team with proud eyes and give them the credit they truly deserve for making this show a HIT!! With that said, here's to the next million, and we'll see you every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday!"

Wicks announced last month that he would add more shows to Shiners, Nashville's first-ever Vegas-style residency extravaganza, due to high demand and sold-out crowds.

“The momentum and reviews for Shiners have exceeded all of our expectations," said entrepreneur Rob Bellenfant, Partner/615 Ventures. "Chuck and I feel very fortunate to do this in our hometown and we look forward to bringing more concepts to Nashville very soon!”

Shiners combines the excitement of cirque-style acrobatics with hilarious adults-only comedy, making for a truly unforgettable experience unlike anything else in the city.

In September of 2022, the show burst onto the Nashville tourist scene, garnering widespread acclaim and firmly establishing itself as a must-see attraction for both visitors and residents of Nashville alike.

Premiering in September 2022, Shiners stars Chuck Wicks and Laura Osnes (TONY® nominated Broadway and Hallmark Channel star) alongside a talented cast of performers, aerialists, acrobats, and contortionists, in a side-splitting 75-minute story about the hilarious Shiner family of moonshiners and their antics. The show combines comedy and cirque-style acrobatics, while offering a relatable arc of quirky family dynamics. Please note that the show is recommended for audiences 18+ due to some adult humor.

The show is held at the Woolworth Theatre complex in downtown Nashville, which also features a chic ultra lounge called The Twisted Wool,serving exotic cocktails and delicious, sweet and savory bites.

For tickets and more information about Shiners, visit www.ShinersNashville.com.
For more information about The Woolworth Theatre, visit www.WoolworthTheatre.com.
For information regarding The Twisted Wool, visit www.TheTwistedWool.com.

Shiners Nashville

