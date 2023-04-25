Fajita Pete’s Doubles Down on Families, Value, and Catering with Reimagined Menu Groups

Fajita Pete’s professional catering team can accommodate events of any size, from small gatherings to large corporate events
New Familia Bundles, $9.99 Everyday Deals, and Fajita Packs Launch Prior to Chicago and Pittsburgh Expansion
We were founded with families and the catering customer in mind, and we take pride in serving a fresh, customizable menu that is accessible to everyone.”
— Pedro "Pete" Mora, founder of Fajita Pete's
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fajita Pete’s, the beloved Tex-Mex restaurant chain known for its award-winning fajitas, has announced the launch of three new menu groups aimed at bringing quality and value to its customers across the country: Familia Bundles, $9.99 Everyday Deals, and a reimagined Catering Menu.
Designed with small, medium, and large families in mind, Fajita Pete’s Familia Bundles start at $32.99 and are cooked fresh to satisfy homes with one small toddler to four ravenous teenagers. On the other end of the spectrum, Fajita Pete’s $9.99 Every Day Deals are intended to satisfy the Tex-Mex needs of local lunch customers and first-timers getting to know the restaurant and its offerings.
When it comes to the reimagined catering menu, Fajita Pete’s Fajita Packs are now sold for five guests or ten guests and start at $79.99. Fajita Packs include a choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, veggie, pork carnitas or combination of fajita proteins and come with Fajita Pete’s signature fresh tortillas, house-made salsa, rice, beans, and all the fixings. The new catering menu also includes everything from flautas and enchiladas, to party-sized queso and dessert options making it perfectly customizable for any occasion, whether a corporate lunch, family gathering, or special event.
“Our goal is to offer our customers smarter, more economical ways to enjoy Fajita Pete’s,” said Pedro “Pete” Mora, founder of Fajita Pete’s. “We were founded with families and the catering customer in mind, and we take pride in serving a fresh, customizable menu that is accessible to everyone.”
Fajita Pete’s professional catering team can accommodate events of any size, from small gatherings to large corporate events. The restaurant offers both delivery and pickup options to make the customer experience as convenient as possible. Familia Bundles and $9.99 Everyday Deals are a limited time offer at participating locations only.
A rapidly expanding fast casual brand, Fajita Pete’s currently has 31 operating locations with 69 more locations awarded across the country. Openings are planned for Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Puerto Rico later this year.
About Fajita Pete’s
Fajita Pete's is a Houston-based "fresh off the grill" fajita concept focused on a simple menu with premium-quality, handmade menu items. Founder Pete Mora envisioned a better way to serve guests by focusing on delivery and takeout, a model that has proven successful since 2008. Fajita Pete's earned a spot on QSR Magazine's 40/40 List: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, the 2022 Fast Casual Movers and Shakers List, QSR's Best Franchise Deals for 2021, and was twice awarded first place at Houston's Fajita Festival. Fajita Pete's currently has 31 locations with 69 more locations awarded. For more information, visit franchisefajitapetes.com or follow Fajita Pete's on Facebook @fajitapetestx and Instagram @fajitapetes.
Suzi Prokell
Prokell Publicity, Inc.
+1 817-771-1423 email us here
