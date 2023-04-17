2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Rosa the Little Ant and The Great Big Elephant by Dainty Nix

A Tale of Courage and Determination Teaches Young Readers That You Don’t Have to Be Big to Be Brave

Determined to create a new peaceful existence, Rosa and her ant friends build a village high in a beautiful acacia tree.” — Dainty Nix

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dainty Nix’s encouraging children’s book is perfect for young readers to hone their sense of determination and resilience. Rosa the Little Ant and the Great Big Elephant narrates the journey of Rosa as she stands up and protects her village. Dainty Nix’s work will grace the annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this April 22 and 23, 2023.

Dainty Nix was born in Jamaica and now lives with her family in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. She has a master’s degree in education; now, she is an adjunct instructor at Northampton Community College. Dainty Nix is set to receive a certificate in children’s book writing from UC San Diego Extension.

Rosa, the little ant, and her ant friends were enjoying their day when a herd of elephants trampled their village. Even though they were devastated of the incident, Rosa remained optimistic and encouraged her ant friends to build a village up in the tree. Not thinking of any danger, they lived peacefully in their new village.

One day, Rosa was out doing her usual routine when she realized that an elephant was feeding on the branches of the tree where their village is. Then and there, Rosa gathered all her courage to stop the elephant. Will Rosa be able to stop the big elephant? Will Rosa save and protect her village and friends?

Read more of Dainty Nix’s Rosa the Little Ant and the Great Big Elephant and find out how Rosa’s courage helped their village. Book copies are available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online booksellers.

Rosa the Little Ant and the Great Big Elephant

Written by Dainty Nix

Kindle |

Paperback |

Hardcover |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.