Feed Real Institute Launches Revolutionary Raw Feeding Calculator

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Feed Real Institute, an organization dedicated to providing dog parents with the most up-to-date and accurate information on canine nutrition, has launched a revolutionary fresh dog food calculator.
The Feed Real Calculator, which is available for free on Feed Real Institute's website, allows dog owners to quickly and easily calculate the exact amount of raw food their dog needs daily. The calculation is based on your dog’s age, weight, and activity level to provide a customized daily feeding recommendation.
"The Feed Real calculator is the first in the world to dynamically adjust its results based on the food you have on hand," said Ruby Balaram, Director of Feed Real Institute. "It doesn’t just tell you how much to feed, it also includes the ingredients and recipes for your dog’s daily meals and a weekly shopping list. This calculator will make it easier than ever for dog parents to prep meals and ensure their dogs get the nutrition they need. It will revolutionize the way dog parents feed their dogs."
The calculator is part of Feed Real Institute's mission to provide dog owners with the most current information on canine nutrition. The Institute also offers a variety of educational resources, including research articles, nutrition courses and certifications, and live virtual workshops to help dog parents make informed decisions about their dog’s nutrition. Earlier this year, the Institute launched a Certified Professional Canine Nutrition course that’s currently pending RACE approval for Continuing Education (CE) credits for veterinary professionals.
The calculator has options for various feeding models, including the Real Ancestral Diet, Prey Model Raw (PMR), and Biologically Appropriate Raw Feeding (BARF). It also includes a conversion to Real Dog Box food and 50/50 Organ Mix Food Topper, which are air-dried whole food supplements that can be used as part of a dog’s daily meals. This is especially helpful for beginner raw feeders or those who find sourcing ingredients for their raw dog food meals challenging.
"At Feed Real Institute, we believe that dog parents should have access to the most accurate information on canine nutrition," said Ruby Balaram. "We are committed to providing dog parents with the resources they need to make the best decisions for their dog’s health and well-being."
