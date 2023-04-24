Buchi Named 2023 Good Food Awards Winner

Buchi Legacy

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Functional beverage brand Buchi is proud to announce that it has been named a winner in the prestigious 2023 Good Food Awards. Having beat over 2000 entries the benefit corporation has won a Good Food Award for its popular Legacy kombucha.

As the name suggests, Buchi’s Legacy kombucha is crafted ethically and sustainably, using regenerative supply sources to create a greener future. Brewed at the foot of the Appalachian mountains, the wellness focused drink contains nutrient dense sea buckthorn, organic mango and orange fruit, and medicinal herbs. As one of the only kombucha brands to follow the traditional method of open-air fermentation, each drink contains a true symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast providing probiotics to aid in digestion and support a healthy immune system.

A testament to Buchi’s commitment to creating high-quality, sustainable beverages, the award celebrates brands that truly go beyond taste. The Good Food Awards is a national competition that recognizes exceptional food and drink brands that are not only delectable but also produced responsibly. The competition is fierce, with thousands of entries from all over the country evaluated based on their taste, sustainability, and social responsibility initiatives.

Community-centered, and values-driven since its founding in 2009, the team at Buchi is united in purpose to craft delicious, nutrient-dense living drinks; invest in the regeneration of the planet, and use business as a conduit for positive social impact. "We are honored to be recognized by the Good Food Awards for our Legacy flavor kombucha," said Zane Adams, Co-Founder and CMO at Buchi. "At Buchi, we are committed to creating products that not only taste amazing but are also good for people and the planet. This award is a testament to our team's hard work."

For more information about Buchi's Legacy kombucha and their commitment to sustainability, visit their website at www.drinkbuchi.com.