2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents From Darkness to Sunrise by Theodore G. Obenchain

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martin Holmes grew up a product of rural Kentucky culture, as passionate about his guitar as he was dubious concerning the rigid traditional religious practices of his parents. The talented young man set off on a musical odyssey, living the good life, touring for years with country rock bands. Yet, out of nowhere, he suffered a cataclysmic crisis of spirit. Something obviously was lacking.

“This work of creative non-fiction is such a story. The revelatory facts that allowed the main character, Martin, to successfully complete his tortuous escape from that existential abyss and into an enlightened world of redemption are all true.”

— Theodore G. Obenchain

Author Theodore G. Obenchain will partake in one of the largest literary and cultural festivals in the United States. His work, From DARKNESS to SUNRISE, is one of Authors Press' exhibit lineup in the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this April 22 and 23.

The novel recounts the life of Martin Holmes as he grappled with his parents’ stringently religious expectations. Leaving home on tour, his youthful innocence rapidly gave way to a flagrantly libertine lifestyle of partying, drinking, drugging, plus the gratuitous pursuit of nubile young women. After one especially exhaustive month-long international tour, Martin returned home preternaturally exhausted--the beginning of his painfully disabling spiritual crisis.

Rather than depression, Martin found himself in the middle of a full-blown existential crisis. During his prolonged journey of self-exploration, Martin gained great insights regarding the origins of humanity—and within it, a belief system hiding in plain sight—a naturally designed inter-relatedness of life forms, that enabled him to find his own niche within humanity. And it was truly fulfilling.

From DARKNESS to SUNRISE: One Man’s Natural Epiphany

Written by Theodore G. Obenchain

