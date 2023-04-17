2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Rapa Nui Settlers by Francis Pitard

Author Debunks Polynesian Lore and History Through An Enticing Narrative

The book Rapa Nui Settlers is a sequel of Francis Pitard’s previously published book titled Heirs of a Lost Race — an astounding romantic narrative set in ancient Polynesia. In this sequel, Pitard will take readers to a riveting journey of Polynesian tales and history.

Author Francis Pitard shares, “Then there is the tale told by modern man that the Rapa Nui people destroyed themselves because of warfare, starvation, cannibalism, greed, and even stupidity. This is an attempt to hide the real truth. I strongly disagree with these statements, which are gratuitously made and are blatant insults to great Polynesians.”

Pitard disagrees with the tale told by modern men about the Rapa Nui people. Hence, he wrote Rapa Nui Settlers — a compelling tale that recounts the bravery of the Rapa Nui people as they take on a journey in the vast and mysterious ocean. The Rapa Nui people courageously faced every challenge and thrived to find an environment where they could safely settle.

Both books offer a different perspective about the Polynesian history and culture. Pitard’s skill in writing gives a breath of new life to his works that allows the readers to experience the tale as if they are in the book interacting with the characters.

