Fintech Belgium meets Hong Kong delegation

It was an honor and a real pleasure to welcome the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government (HKSARG), Mr Christopher HUI at our FIRe Innovation Hub in Brussels.

The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels is the official representation of the HKSARG to the European Union and 15 European countries.

The visit's purpose was to know more about fintech development in Belgium through Fintech Belgium, as we are one of the key stakeholders in the industry.

Our CEO Alessandra Guion, and Director Marc Toledo had the great honor to meet with Mr Christopher HUI, accompanied by his entourage from the Financial Services and Treasury Bureau : Miss Crystal YIP, Administrative Assistant to SFST, Ms Terry WONG, Press Secretary, Mr Julian IP, Political Assistant and Mr Eric KWAN, Assistant Secretary (Financial Services).

We also had representatives from the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (HKETO) in Brussels : Mr Henry TSOI, Deputy Representative and Miss Annie LOONG, Assistant Representative.

With the continued growth of the fintech industry in both countries, the future looks bright for cross-border collaboration and investment opportunities.

We learned that Hong Kong recognizes the potential of virtual assets (VA) and distributed ledger technologies (DLT). They clearly understood that it will revolutionize finance and commerce.

The HK government and financial regulators are working towards creating a facilitating environment for the sustainable and responsible development of the VA sector in Hong Kong.

Both parties expressed their commitment to strengthening the relationship between Hong Kong and Belgium in the Fintech and more broadly financial sector.

Again, we appreciate you coming to visit us in Brussels and can’t wait to meet and collaborate more in the future! Thank you.